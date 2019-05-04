News24.com | GOOD establishes corruption desk

Just days before the elections, GOOD leader Patricia de Lille has established a “dedicated corruption desk” to deal with allegations it has received from whistleblowers around the country.

“I have established a new party and we are near the end of an intense programme of campaigning and organising. I haven’t had the space to do justice to all the new allegations of corruption that have streamed into my office,” she said in a statement.

She instructed her team this week to set up an anti-corruption structure, which allows members of the public to email them or report malfeasance on the party’s website and attach supporting documents.

De Lille pointed out that she fought against a corrupt apartheid system, exposed the arms deal and opposed the “anti-transformation agenda” of her former party, the DA.

“I have no plans to stop holding liars and crooks accountable.”

She also indicated that she is engaging the Public Protector on various cases of wrongdoing in different municipalities.

Three weeks ago, she laid a complaint with the Public Protector over what she alleged was an investment and kickback scheme in the DA-led George municipality involving a councillor and his son.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell, maintains that De Lille’s claims are unfounded.

