News24.com | FINAL RESULTS: 2019 election was most complex, highly contested, logistically demanding poll in SA’s history – IEC chief Sy Mamabolo

The ANC has retained Gauteng, one of the most hotly contested provinces in this year’s general election.

The DA hoped that opposition parties will force the ANC to under 50% and that a coalition government could take control of the country’s richest province, but a poor showing by the party put paid to any hopes it might have had.

The EFF continued on its growth trajectory and it, as well as the Freedom Front Plus, will have bigger representation in the provincial legislature.

The final percentages (with 2014 figures in brackets) are:

ANC: 50,19% (53,6%)

DA: 27,45% (30,8)

EFF: 14,69% (10,3%)

FF Plus: 3,56% (1,2%)