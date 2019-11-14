News24.com | EXTRACT | Arthur Chaskalson: A Life Dedicated to Justice for All – ‘Rivonia trial had profound impact on him’
The Rivonia trial was the most
important South African trial of the 1960s and probably the most important of
the last three decades of apartheid, from 1960 to 1993. It sent many of the
senior leaders of the ANC, including Nelson Mandela, to prison under sentences
of life imprisonment. That was a tremendous defeat. But it did not result in
their execution, as it certainly could have. That was a profound victory, one
that even the National Party, the party of apartheid, would come to recognise,
because without this victory Nelson Mandela would not have lived to negotiate
the end of apartheid and become post-apartheid South Africa’s first President.
The lawyers for
the Rivonia accused understood that the case marked a critical moment in South
African life; that the stakes were extremely high; and that they themselves would
be tested at every moment and their performance in that test remembered for the
rest of their lives. Arthur was an integral member of the defence team, and of
the larger team made up of the lawyers and their clients, the Rivonia accused.
The decisions the team made, he was part of and contributed to.
Arthur also made
vital individual contributions in the division of labour that the lawyers
evolved; in this division, Arthur’s role was not primarily to examine witnesses
(though he did some of that) but rather to master the law and the voluminous
details of the facts, both to offer argument himself and to guide his colleagues
in their work with witnesses. (One of the accused, Denis Goldberg, described
Arthur as accomplishing, ‘in the days before computer spreadsheets, the setting
out of the comments or the remarks of each witness in relation to each of the
accused and each of the allegations against us, as if in a spreadsheet’ – and
also mentioned that Arthur ‘grabbed’ Denis’s notes to use as well. All this was
essential in part because the defence counsel could not afford to purchase a
running transcript of the events in court.) This work of analysis went on all
the time, and culminated for Arthur personally in a prominent role in the team’s
closing arguments to the judge.
Mandela spoke for
more than four hours in presenting his unsworn statement from the dock. It was
a statement that became rightly famous, not only for its closing paragraph:
‘During
my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I
have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black
domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in
which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is
an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an
ideal for which I am prepared to die.’
There has been some discussion
around who wrote Mandela’s speech. R.W. Johnson maintained that Bram Fischer
wrote it, rather than Mandela. But Arthur himself refuted Johnson’s
supposition:
‘The
suggestion is completely unfounded. I was junior counsel in the defence team.
One of my responsibilities was to gather research material that Mandela
requested while preparing his speech. He spent many hours working on it, on
occasion editing it in the light of the comments of his colleagues and lawyers,
and right up to the day it was delivered, made changes to the wording. The
architecture, tone and thrust of the speech were his and his alone. The
demeaning suggestion that he may not have been the author is simply untrue.’
Of course, other members of the
team, and even sympathisers outside the team, made suggestions, as Arthur’s
letter reflects. It would be strange if what may be the most important speech
made in South Africa – at least before Mandela’s release from prison – had been
written without advice. Joel thinks that Arthur in particular may have
contributed more than research assistance.
But the speech was
Mandela’s. Perhaps the clearest confirmation of this comes from a recollection
of Denis Goldberg’s, not included in his book. Denis remembers that at one
point Arthur said that he would have liked to write Nelson Mandela’s
speech. As Denis understood this, Arthur was saying that he wished he had had
the life that would have been the foundation for such a speech. Now, having
gone through the trial with the accused, Arthur had become almost one of them,
after initially being engaged more as a professional. Arthur’s words are a mark
of how profoundly the trial had affected him, and a sign of the long-term
impact this speech, and the trial as a whole, would have on him – but they also
underline why it was Mandela, rather than Arthur, who was the author of the
speech.
When at last the
long trial was over, both sides prepared their closing arguments. It would soon
become clear that counsel for the accused had won the debates over legal
technicalities – important legal technicalities, involving exactly what the
accused had done.
The admissions by the accused meant that they could not make
out a case for acquittal, but it had been apparent since early in the trial that
the case was fundamentally not about guilt or innocence but rather about sentences
of life or death. The precision of the lawyers for the accused was not likely
the basis on which the judge would ultimately make his sentencing decisions, but
it did provide the judge with a legal basis on which to ground his sentiments
about sentence – if he had any.
Arthur was first
up. That Bram Fischer had asked him to argue reflects the confidence that Bram
and his other colleagues had in Arthur. His job, as Joffe explains, ‘was to
analyse the evidence, all given by police officers, about the 193 acts of
sabotage alleged’.
George Bizos writes:
‘His
manner was the very antithesis of Yutar’s. Arthur’s height, his demeanour, use
of language and logical analysis made him a formidable presence. Vernon
[Berrangé] and I would not have resisted the temptation to launch an attack on
Yutar for his misrepresentation of the evidence and for gratuitously insulting
our clients. Arthur for all practical purposes ignored him.’
‘In his serious, clear, unemotional
way’, as Joffe characterises his argument, Arthur acknowledged that ‘Umkhonto
members committed acts of sabotage’, but denied ‘that they committed all the
acts of sabotage with which they are charged’. Again the judge intervened, but
this time to accept Arthur’s argument: ‘Mr Chaskalson,’ he said, ‘there is no
need to pursue your argument on this aspect. I accept that there were other
organisations committing sabotage at the same time, and choosing the same
targets.’
This was very important – in Joffe’s words, ‘in one stroke, a substantial
part of the State case fell away’ – because the defence needed to show that the
accused had adhered to their policy of choosing targets whose destruction would
not endanger human life.
Arthur went on to argue that the accused, having
adhered to this policy, could not be held responsible for any acts of sabotage,
even if committed by members of Umkhonto, that violated this policy. And then
he analysed each of the 193 acts of sabotage. ‘By the time it was finished it seemed
that, of the 193 acts of sabotage which the State had proved to have happened, only
about a dozen had been proved legally against Umkhonto we Sizwe and its High
Command. Of these dozen acts, not one involved any danger whatsoever to human
life.’
* This is an extract from Arthur Chaskalson: A Life Dedicated to Justice for All by Stephen Ellmann, published by Pan Macmillan, available now in leading book stores.