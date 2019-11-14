News24.com | EXTRACT | Arthur Chaskalson: A Life Dedicated to Justice for All – ‘Rivonia trial had profound impact on him’

The Rivonia trial was the most

important South African trial of the 1960s and probably the most important of

the last three decades of apartheid, from 1960 to 1993. It sent many of the

senior leaders of the ANC, including Nelson Mandela, to prison under sentences

of life imprisonment. That was a tremendous defeat. But it did not result in

their execution, as it certainly could have. That was a profound victory, one

that even the National Party, the party of apartheid, would come to recognise,

because without this victory Nelson Mandela would not have lived to negotiate

the end of apartheid and become post-apartheid South Africa’s first President.

The lawyers for

the Rivonia accused understood that the case marked a critical moment in South

African life; that the stakes were extremely high; and that they themselves would

be tested at every moment and their performance in that test remembered for the

rest of their lives. Arthur was an integral member of the defence team, and of

the larger team made up of the lawyers and their clients, the Rivonia accused.

The decisions the team made, he was part of and contributed to.

Arthur also made

vital individual contributions in the division of labour that the lawyers

evolved; in this division, Arthur’s role was not primarily to examine witnesses

(though he did some of that) but rather to master the law and the voluminous

details of the facts, both to offer argument himself and to guide his colleagues

in their work with witnesses. (One of the accused, Denis Goldberg, described

Arthur as accomplishing, ‘in the days before computer spreadsheets, the setting

out of the comments or the remarks of each witness in relation to each of the

accused and each of the allegations against us, as if in a spreadsheet’ – and

also mentioned that Arthur ‘grabbed’ Denis’s notes to use as well. All this was

essential in part because the defence counsel could not afford to purchase a

running transcript of the events in court.) This work of analysis went on all

the time, and culminated for Arthur personally in a prominent role in the team’s

closing arguments to the judge.

Mandela spoke for

more than four hours in presenting his unsworn statement from the dock. It was

a statement that became rightly famous, not only for its closing paragraph:

‘During

my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I

have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black

domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in

which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is

an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an

ideal for which I am prepared to die.’

There has been some discussion

around who wrote Mandela’s speech. R.W. Johnson maintained that Bram Fischer

wrote it, rather than Mandela. But Arthur himself refuted Johnson’s

supposition:

‘The

suggestion is completely unfounded. I was junior counsel in the defence team.

One of my responsibilities was to gather research material that Mandela

requested while preparing his speech. He spent many hours working on it, on

occasion editing it in the light of the comments of his colleagues and lawyers,

and right up to the day it was delivered, made changes to the wording. The

architecture, tone and thrust of the speech were his and his alone. The

demeaning suggestion that he may not have been the author is simply untrue.’

Of course, other members of the

team, and even sympathisers outside the team, made suggestions, as Arthur’s

letter reflects. It would be strange if what may be the most important speech

made in South Africa – at least before Mandela’s release from prison – had been

written without advice. Joel thinks that Arthur in particular may have

contributed more than research assistance.

But the speech was

Mandela’s. Perhaps the clearest confirmation of this comes from a recollection

of Denis Goldberg’s, not included in his book. Denis remembers that at one

point Arthur said that he would have liked to write Nelson Mandela’s

speech. As Denis understood this, Arthur was saying that he wished he had had

the life that would have been the foundation for such a speech. Now, having

gone through the trial with the accused, Arthur had become almost one of them,

after initially being engaged more as a professional. Arthur’s words are a mark

of how profoundly the trial had affected him, and a sign of the long-term

impact this speech, and the trial as a whole, would have on him – but they also

underline why it was Mandela, rather than Arthur, who was the author of the

speech.

When at last the

long trial was over, both sides prepared their closing arguments. It would soon

become clear that counsel for the accused had won the debates over legal

technicalities – important legal technicalities, involving exactly what the

accused had done.

The admissions by the accused meant that they could not make

out a case for acquittal, but it had been apparent since early in the trial that

the case was fundamentally not about guilt or innocence but rather about sentences

of life or death. The precision of the lawyers for the accused was not likely

the basis on which the judge would ultimately make his sentencing decisions, but

it did provide the judge with a legal basis on which to ground his sentiments

about sentence – if he had any.

Arthur was first

up. That Bram Fischer had asked him to argue reflects the confidence that Bram

and his other colleagues had in Arthur. His job, as Joffe explains, ‘was to

analyse the evidence, all given by police officers, about the 193 acts of

sabotage alleged’.

George Bizos writes:

‘His

manner was the very antithesis of Yutar’s. Arthur’s height, his demeanour, use

of language and logical analysis made him a formidable presence. Vernon

[Berrangé] and I would not have resisted the temptation to launch an attack on

Yutar for his misrepresentation of the evidence and for gratuitously insulting

our clients. Arthur for all practical purposes ignored him.’

‘In his serious, clear, unemotional

way’, as Joffe characterises his argument, Arthur acknowledged that ‘Umkhonto

members committed acts of sabotage’, but denied ‘that they committed all the

acts of sabotage with which they are charged’. Again the judge intervened, but

this time to accept Arthur’s argument: ‘Mr Chaskalson,’ he said, ‘there is no

need to pursue your argument on this aspect. I accept that there were other

organisations committing sabotage at the same time, and choosing the same

targets.’

This was very important – in Joffe’s words, ‘in one stroke, a substantial

part of the State case fell away’ – because the defence needed to show that the

accused had adhered to their policy of choosing targets whose destruction would

not endanger human life.

Arthur went on to argue that the accused, having

adhered to this policy, could not be held responsible for any acts of sabotage,

even if committed by members of Umkhonto, that violated this policy. And then

he analysed each of the 193 acts of sabotage. ‘By the time it was finished it seemed

that, of the 193 acts of sabotage which the State had proved to have happened, only

about a dozen had been proved legally against Umkhonto we Sizwe and its High

Command. Of these dozen acts, not one involved any danger whatsoever to human

life.’

