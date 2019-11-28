News24.com | EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: More survivors reveal ‘sexual assault’ by media exec Breytenbach

More

survivors – some of them allegedly sexually assaulted as recently as last year –

are stepping forward to speak out against former Media24 executive and teacher

Willem Breytenbach.

Allegations

are piling up against Breytenbach, who has been exposed as a sexual predator in

My Only Story, a weekly

podcast by copywriter Deon Wiggett which is co-published by News24. The final

of four episodes was published on Thursday.

Breytenbach

is holed up at his mother’s house in Reebok in the Southern Cape, while the

police continues its investigation into growing complaints of sexual assault

against minors and young men spanning years. He has declined to comment to

several journalists.

Wiggett

has accused Breytenbach of raping him in 1997, when he was 16 years old. At the

time, Breytenbach was a journalist at Die Burger and in charge of a school

newspaper project for Media24.

During

his investigation, Wiggett discovers that Breytenbach had been a teacher at

three schools before joining the media industry.

In

his fourth podcast, Wiggett accuses Breytenbach of the sexual abuse and/or rape

of more boys at Willowmore High School in the Eastern Cape, and Langenhoven

High School in Riversdale, between 1991 and 1994.

He

also traces a 20-year-old man who alleges that he was raped and/or sexually

assaulted by Breytenbach while he was working for him at Cape Town digital

marketing firm Lumico between 2017 and 2018.

At

Willowmore, Breytenbach moved into the school’s dormitory and “started

helping himself to the children of the region”, according to Wiggett.

A

man who is now in his 40s has accused Breytenbach of sexually molesting him

when he was a pupil at the school.

Two

former Langenhoven High School pupils have brought criminal charges against

Breytenbach for several alleged incidents of rape while he was a teacher at the

school.

‘Exceptional

teacher’

According

to Wiggett, a further four former pupils of the school have since spoken out

about their alleged abuse at the hands of Breytenbach.

At

all three schools, Breytenbach taught Afrikaans and was actively involved with

the school newspapers, which Wiggett describes as a “conveyor belt”

for potential victims.

Former

Langenhoven principal Gerrit Visser told News24 that Breytenbach was an

exceptional teacher.

“I

can say with certainty that I never received a single complaint about

Breytenbach. He was an extremely competent and enthusiastic teacher. He managed

to develop the school newspaper from a low-level rag to an award-winning

newspaper at national level.

“I

never received any complaint relating to the allegations that are now

surfacing,” Visser said. Grey

College headmaster Deon Scheepers and former headmaster Dr Michau Heyns earlier

denied knowledge of the accusations.

School

newspaper project

At

Die Burger, Breytenbach had managed to successfully bring back the Nasionale

Skoolkoerantprojek (national school newspaper project), which saw him visiting

schools throughout the Western and Eastern Cape from 1995.

This

is where he and the then-16-year-old Wiggett crossed paths in the summer of

1996, in Stellenbosch. Wiggett alleges that Breytenbach groomed and then raped

him in his flat in Cape Town.

A

former graphic designer at Die Burger wrote an open letter in Rapport on Sunday

in which he alleges that Breytenbach had raped him in the company toilets in 2004.

Media24

and its holding company, Naspers, have expressed shock at the allegations of

sex crimes against Breytenbach, who served in various senior positions in both

companies. Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson has launched an internal investigation

and has encouraged former and current employees to come forward with

information.

After

initially saying that no complaints against Breytenbach were found on his

company record, Media24 informed its employees that “new information”

was forthcoming after News24 published Breytenbach’s identity.

‘I

can’t speak to you’

Almost

immediately after the publication of the initial podcast on November 7,

Breytenbach, without initially being named, closed all his social media

accounts and disabled his cellphone number.

Breytenbach

asked most of his employees at his company, Lightspeed Digital Services, to

resign, and left his Cape Town house for Reebok, a small beachside town close

to Mossel Bay in the southern Cape.

Last

Friday, News24 located Breytenbach at his mother’s house in Reebok.

“Please

respect me. I respect you, but unfortunately, I can’t speak to you,” he

said before closing the door.

The

following day, News24 reported that

Breytenbach had attempted suicide on November 15, on a beach near Mossel Bay.

He had taken a mixture of sleeping tablets and alcohol and was taken to

hospital in a critical condition.