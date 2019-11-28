News24.com | EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: More survivors reveal ‘sexual assault’ by media exec Breytenbach
More
survivors – some of them allegedly sexually assaulted as recently as last year –
are stepping forward to speak out against former Media24 executive and teacher
Willem Breytenbach.
Allegations
are piling up against Breytenbach, who has been exposed as a sexual predator in
My Only Story, a weekly
podcast by copywriter Deon Wiggett which is co-published by News24. The final
of four episodes was published on Thursday.
Breytenbach
is holed up at his mother’s house in Reebok in the Southern Cape, while the
police continues its investigation into growing complaints of sexual assault
against minors and young men spanning years. He has declined to comment to
several journalists.
Wiggett
has accused Breytenbach of raping him in 1997, when he was 16 years old. At the
time, Breytenbach was a journalist at Die Burger and in charge of a school
newspaper project for Media24.
During
his investigation, Wiggett discovers that Breytenbach had been a teacher at
three schools before joining the media industry.
In
his fourth podcast, Wiggett accuses Breytenbach of the sexual abuse and/or rape
of more boys at Willowmore High School in the Eastern Cape, and Langenhoven
High School in Riversdale, between 1991 and 1994.
He
also traces a 20-year-old man who alleges that he was raped and/or sexually
assaulted by Breytenbach while he was working for him at Cape Town digital
marketing firm Lumico between 2017 and 2018.
At
Willowmore, Breytenbach moved into the school’s dormitory and “started
helping himself to the children of the region”, according to Wiggett.
A
man who is now in his 40s has accused Breytenbach of sexually molesting him
when he was a pupil at the school.
Two
former Langenhoven High School pupils have brought criminal charges against
Breytenbach for several alleged incidents of rape while he was a teacher at the
school.
‘Exceptional
teacher’
According
to Wiggett, a further four former pupils of the school have since spoken out
about their alleged abuse at the hands of Breytenbach.
At
all three schools, Breytenbach taught Afrikaans and was actively involved with
the school newspapers, which Wiggett describes as a “conveyor belt”
for potential victims.
Former
Langenhoven principal Gerrit Visser told News24 that Breytenbach was an
exceptional teacher.
“I
can say with certainty that I never received a single complaint about
Breytenbach. He was an extremely competent and enthusiastic teacher. He managed
to develop the school newspaper from a low-level rag to an award-winning
newspaper at national level.
“I
never received any complaint relating to the allegations that are now
surfacing,” Visser said. Grey
College headmaster Deon Scheepers and former headmaster Dr Michau Heyns earlier
denied knowledge of the accusations.
School
newspaper project
At
Die Burger, Breytenbach had managed to successfully bring back the Nasionale
Skoolkoerantprojek (national school newspaper project), which saw him visiting
schools throughout the Western and Eastern Cape from 1995.
This
is where he and the then-16-year-old Wiggett crossed paths in the summer of
1996, in Stellenbosch. Wiggett alleges that Breytenbach groomed and then raped
him in his flat in Cape Town.
A
former graphic designer at Die Burger wrote an open letter in Rapport on Sunday
in which he alleges that Breytenbach had raped him in the company toilets in 2004.
Media24
and its holding company, Naspers, have expressed shock at the allegations of
sex crimes against Breytenbach, who served in various senior positions in both
companies. Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson has launched an internal investigation
and has encouraged former and current employees to come forward with
information.
After
initially saying that no complaints against Breytenbach were found on his
company record, Media24 informed its employees that “new information”
was forthcoming after News24 published Breytenbach’s identity.
‘I
can’t speak to you’
Almost
immediately after the publication of the initial podcast on November 7,
Breytenbach, without initially being named, closed all his social media
accounts and disabled his cellphone number.
Breytenbach
asked most of his employees at his company, Lightspeed Digital Services, to
resign, and left his Cape Town house for Reebok, a small beachside town close
to Mossel Bay in the southern Cape.
Last
Friday, News24 located Breytenbach at his mother’s house in Reebok.
“Please
respect me. I respect you, but unfortunately, I can’t speak to you,” he
said before closing the door.
The
following day, News24 reported that
Breytenbach had attempted suicide on November 15, on a beach near Mossel Bay.
He had taken a mixture of sleeping tablets and alcohol and was taken to
hospital in a critical condition.
Warrant
Officer Rowan Andrews is the investigating officer in the case.He
has confirmed to News24 that the criminal investigation into Breytenbach is
ongoing and has asked members of the public with information that can assist
the case to contact him on 082 729 8155 or 021 590 1001.News24 is continuing its investigation into Breytenbach. If you have
information, send an email to tips@24.com.
News24 is owned by Media24, a division of Naspers.