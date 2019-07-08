News24.com | EFF divorce just the boost Maimane needed

Still reeling from the DA’s decline in electoral support at national level, the DA is ideally placed to open cooperation talks with the ANC in at least Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, writes Adriaan Basson.

The biggest political story of last week was not Public

Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest finding against Public Enterprises

Minister Pravin Gordhan, but the EFF’s divorce from the DA in the Johannesburg

and Tshwane metropolitan councils.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s infantile outburst against the DA

for refusing to hand them the Tshwane mayorship has given party leader Mmusi

Maimane his biggest vitamin shot since the DA’s sobering election results in

May. Maimane is now in a unique position to drive the realignment of our

politics from a local government level before the 2021 municipal elections.

My two cents on Mkhwebane’s latest salvo against Gordhan:

from everything I have heard and seen, including by lawyers who have read her

report, Gordhan should pretty comfortably win a review application, which he is

poised to file this week. Mkhwebane’s report contains “glaring legal

errors”, says an advocate who I implicitly trust.

Let’s wait and see. Ignore the EFF-led praise singers of

Mkhwebane and their hangers-on in the media and elsewhere. Their party is premature.

Don’t expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on Mkhwebane’s report before a

court has had a look at it. He will be fully justified delaying implementation

of her recommendations based on the judicial criticism against her office in

the Estina and Absa cases.

The courts will be busy in the next month.

In the six years that I have been involved in the coverage

of the so-called “rogue unit” case, I am yet to see any evidence that

implicates Gordhan in criminal wrongdoing. His detractors are purposefully

trying to conflate two cases – the setting up of the unit (which Mkhwebane

found was unlawful) and the alleged illegal operations of the unit (which is

currently on trial in the High Court).

In the absence of evidence, yet to be produced, Gordhan

cannot be blamed for each and every misdeed of the unit, if the court so finds.

Back to Malema’s early Christmas gift to Maimane. Still

reeling from the DA’s decline in electoral support at national level, the DA

is ideally placed to open cooperation talks with the ANC in at least Tshwane,

Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

This could steer the way to further talks around future

coalitions, where centrist parties like the ANC and the DA may be required to

work together to govern – nationally, provincially and at local level. By

centrist I mean parties who fully subscribe to the values and prescribes of the

Constitution, including upholding human rights, the rule of law, democratic

elections and non-racialism.

In future, moderate voters are likely to want parties who

share the same beliefs to work together against the tide of growing radicalism

in formal politics.

In plain terms: Maimane and Ramaphosa are much more suitable

bed mates than Maimane and Malema.

The effect of the EFF’s withdrawal from their messy

one-night stand with the DA has already been felt: in Tshwane the ANC voted

with the DA to pass the budget, which the ANC said was pro-poor, and in

Johannesburg the ANC has provisionally supported Mayor Herman Mashaba’s capital

budget, while the party is finalising its position on voting with the DA or

not.

Nelson Mandela Bay is on a knife’s edge with the UDM-led

council hanging by a thread due to the EFF’s withdrawal of its support for the

DA or the ANC. This means the DA and the ANC will be forced to work together to

avoid a collapse of council and early elections.

What is in it for the ANC to support DA-led councils?

Ramaphosa is fighting fires from within, led by his rogue

secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is undermining him and his vision for the

country around every corner. Establishing coalitions or working agreements with

a party that shares his belief in constitutionalism could alienate the

radicals, rogues and racists in the ANC further and drive them into the arms of

the EFF.

Like Thembinkosi Lorch against Egypt, Maimane should take

this ball and run with it while the goalbox is open.