News24.com | Early childhood education – barometer of a failing system?

Until our education system shatters the misconceptions about Grade R that stubbornly prevail and effectively resource and deliver quality Grade R education, our school system will continue to hobble learners from the outset of formal schooling, write Cally Kuhne and Ayesha Fakie.

With elections done and dusted and a new Cabinet finally in

place some have noted that the ministries looking after education are as “idealess

as they are visibly tired that South African education is going nowhere”.

It’s not hard to see some truth in that when we consider that despite progress

the overall education landscape is defined by inequality of opportunity,

access, and quality.

Nowhere is this inequality more profound when you consider

that educational achievement is “locked in” from the earliest years

of schooling. It is entrenched and compounded from year to year as children

progress through our education system, failing them and society, resulting in

an ever-widening gulf between middle class and working class, between well- and

poorly resourced, between urban and rural, between, still, white and black.

Early Childhood Education (ECD) is, by definition, from

birth to eight to nine years (Grade 3). In South Africa however, ECD typically

refers to birth to four years and, further, often neglects the 5 to 6-year-old

Grade R focus. What this means is that children, especially poor black

children, are not effectively prepared for school entry and that this deficit

is never really made up, dragging educational achievement downwards for both

the child and system. The shape and nature of this lack of efficacy in

preparedness is brought into sharp relief around mathematics and literacy.

These are cornerstones of educational achievement throughout schooling and

indeed post-schooling –fundamental conceptual building blocks that shape

educational milestones in years to come even beyond school into FET and career.

We know from sensational headlines how poor mathematics and

literacy performance is in South Africa compared to other nations. What is less

known is that the purpose and importance of mathematics learning in the early

years is not properly understood or valued in our country. This is because of

misconceptions around how mathematics skills and ideas develop or how best to

approach the teaching of mathematics concepts and fundamentals.

Generally, there is very little understanding about what

constitutes early literacy and mathematics and the conceptual underpinning that

informs later learning in Grade one and beyond. There is also not enough South

African research into early mathematics learning and teaching resulting in us

continually adapting lessons from elsewhere for our context, to poor results.

What is also not well understood is what mathematics is

actually about. Many, including teachers, think mathematics at the Grade R

level is about learning identify and say numbers out loud, adding and

subtracting. But mathematics, even at a Grade R level – or especially at that

level – involves learning the language that makes use of symbols and notations

for describing numerical, geometric and graphical relationships. It is a human

activity that involves observing, representing and investigating patterns and

qualitative relationships in physical and social phenomena and between

mathematical objects themselves.

Young children possess considerable competence in numerical

operations, geometry and spatial relationships, measurement, algebraic

thinking, and data analysis. Most pre-schoolers count verbally, which serves as

an explicit sign to adults of the child’s burgeoning number skills. However,

research suggests that children have a basic understanding of one-to-one

correspondence even before they can enumerate a set of objects verbally.

Without counting, they can match up two sets of items or point to items in a

collection, labelling each with a number, even if it is not the correct number.

Evidence also suggests that they can make a matching

collection for one that is not visible but is mentally represented. For

example, a toddler who retrieves two dog treats for two pets in another room is

saying, in effect, “This [one] is for [the first dog], and this [one] is

for [the second dog].” Such intuitive understandings and everyday

applications of knowledge may help lay the groundwork for later understandings

of numerical equivalence and operations, such as addition and subtraction.

As important as cognitive concepts, mathematics and literacy

in Grade R requires that a child understands how their body moves in space and

learning how to manipulate objects in space. Young children learn about spatial

relationships and shapes while moving through their classroom and outdoor

spaces and by manipulating toys such as puzzles and two- and three-dimensional

shapes. It goes without saying that this is difficult to do with no puzzles or

games, where resources and absent, where the school outdoor spaces are not only

lacking but unsafe.

What is interesting is that even where there is quality in

teaching and learning in Grade R (when children are five turning six), research

tells us that the optimal learning years for mathematics and literacy are

between the ages of three and five. Formal teaching, which Grade R forms part

of, is thus compensatory from the outset resulting in a deficit-based approach.

This is compounded when accounting for factors such as home language versus

medium of instruction, level of parent education and their comfort in the

instructional languages, time available for working class parents to spend with

their children reading and writing, and similar interweaving variables forming

an ecosystem of learning in which the child’s mind, body and wellbeing is

situated.

Until our education system shatters the misconceptions about

Grade R teaching and learning that stubbornly prevail and effectively resource

and deliver quality Grade R education, our school system will continue to hobble

learners from the outset of formal schooling. Understanding the importance of

Grade R, what it is, how it should be taught, that it is part of foundation phase

teaching and not preschool, is fundamental to entrenching Grade R in South

Africa, ensuring a greater likelihood of learner and school success in later

years.

– Cally Kuhne is the Early Childhood Development Stream Leader

at the Schools Development Unit, University of Cape Town and worked in this

field focusing on education of 5- to 9-year-olds for over 30 years. She is a

leading advocate for Grade R mathematics and literacy education in South

Africa. Ayesha Fakie is the head of the Schools Development Unit,

School of Education, UCT.

