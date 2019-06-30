News24.com | Developing a capable state requires commitment

Building a

capable developmental state and its government with accountability, honesty and

integrity will be the Presidency’s focus, writes Jackson Mthembu.

Our

strategic vision as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his first State of

the Nation Address (SONA) for this Sixth Administration delivered on 20 June

2019 in Parliament, reflects our commitment to achieving the status of a developmental

state as envisioned in our National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030. The president

reaffirmed the NDP as our lodestar approved by all parties in our society.

While

progress on the implementation of our NDP targets has been slow particularly on

the economic side, we reaffirm our commitment to achieving our goal of

addressing challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment and economic growth.

The seven priorities

announced by the president emanating from our electoral mandate, will play a

catalytic role in achieving a number of NDP targets in the next five years.

Government departments will be measured according to their performance in

achieving the following seven priority areas:

1.

Economic transformation and job creation

2.

Education, skills and health

3.

Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services

4.

Spatial integration, human settlements and local government

5.

Social cohesion and safe communities

6.

A capable, ethical and developmental state

7.

A better Africa and world

Our new

Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) for 2019 – 2024, which includes

resourcing, social compacts and accountability mechanisms have a limited set of

priorities emanating from our electoral mandate. This new implementation

paradigm is a radical shift to a comprehensive framework inclusive of

resourcing, integration of all public sector institutions, social partners,

accountability mechanisms. This informs all levels of government planning

through an integrated planning framework.

The new MTSF

now combines a 5-year NDP Implementation Plan with a revamped integrated monitoring

system and accountability framework – ministerial/DG performance agreement with

clear targets and milestones. It will incorporate resourcing through private

sector investment, development finance institutions and SOEs and public entities’

roles. It further outlines the budget prioritisation framework, labour movement’s

involvement on the skills revolution and civil society in promoting participatory

democracy.

It will put

more emphasis on social partnerships resources and skills deployment by the private

sector and government. It allows for a clear line of sight for the president,

Cabinet and Parliament. The 5-year NDP implementation priorities will also be

spatially referenced, in accordance with the National Spatial Development

Framework and will be monitored through an implementation delivery model based

on district municipalities.

The NDP

5-Year Implementation Plan forms the basis for departmental strategic plans and

annual performance plans. The

structure of government including Cabinet clusters, ministerial and technical implementation

fora for coordination and implementation will be streamlined for better results

and effective delivery.

Similarly,

early in this Sixth Parliament we will be presenting the proposed Integrated Planning Framework, which

will ensure better integration across all levels of government. We will be

further outlining the implementation model (similar to Operation Sukuma Sakhe

in KwaZulu-Natal) which will also

spatially reference project monitoring at district municipalities for all levels

of government and private sector.

The

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) has already

spearheaded a Public Private Sector Growth Initiative (PPGI) to promote

economic growth and create jobs. The private sector has committed investment of

R840bn in 43 projects in over 19 sectors of the economy to create 155 000 jobs

in the next five years. As government, we have committed to prioritise the

elimination of growth inhibitors or binding constraints to ensure successful

implementation of these projects.

We further

commit to a robust community engagement and consultation programme through the

various Izimbizo programmes involving the president and ministers and will

include this in ministerial performance agreements. We will ensure that government

departments prioritise payment of their debt to each other, to municipalities,

to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the payment of service providers within

30 days. We will also revive Operation Masakhane to encourage our communities

to pay for services they receive and restore the culture of payment.

We are broadening our monitoring system to include frontline service delivery monitoring,

citizen-based monitoring, community-based monitoring and more effective use of presidential

hotline. All these will be linked to our programme of action and its biannual review

weeks linked to performance assessments of ministers, deputy ministers, and directors

general.

A capable

developmental state requires effectively coordinated state institutions with

skilled public servants who are committed to the public good and capable of

delivering consistently high-quality services, while prioritising the nation’s

developmental objectives.

We will

ensure the appointment of the head of public administration as espoused in the

NDP 2030 by April 2020 to spearhead the professionalisation of the public service

and move to making appointments of head of departments more permanent to promote

stability in the public service. We must also enhance the role of a national school

of government to capacitate the entire public service for the successful

implementation of our seven priorities with the necessary skills and

competence.

Developing a

capable state requires commitment in overcoming corruption and lack of

accountability and this needs a strong political will, sound policies and

active citizenry. Therefore, we will ensure an improvement in financial and performance

management and audit outcomes for all levels of government with targeted

increase of unqualified and clean audit outcomes in five years. Similarly, we

shall ensure the promotion of ethics and integrity management throughout the public

service and private sector and enhance capacity of law enforcement agencies to

fight corruption and crime.

To invoke

the profound words of our iconic writer, the late Prof Es’kia Mphahlele, whose

centenary we celebrate this year:

“Everybody

who is willing to work and has a nation-building vision rather than aspirations

for a sectional power-base should be allowed to come forward and contribute

ideas and hands.”

With these

words, I call upon all South Africans to join hands with us in pursuit of a

better and more prosperous South Africa. It is a new dawn – let us rise to its

promise.

– Mthembu is Minister in the Presidency.

