News24.com | DA says IEC must explain how Senkubuge was voted into Tshwane council

The

Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)

must explain how embattled Tshwane politician Sheila Senkubuge was voted into

council allegedly before she became a naturalised citizen.

This, after a private citizen

laid charges against Senkubuge questioning whether she was eligible to hold a

council seat, due to her initially holding permanent residency at the time of

her appointment, before she became a naturalised citizen.

If correct, the letter questions

how both her party, the DA, and the IEC did not pick this up, and wanted a

probe into the facts of the matter.

Senkubuge has since resigned amid

another debacle involving her and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa allegedly

being caught on a leaked “sex scandal” recording.

“The IEC must explain its

processes in this regard and the law must follow its course,” Gauteng

provincial leader John Moody said on Saturday.

Resignation letter

He made the statement after

Senkubuge resigned as a City of Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC).

News24 has reached out to IEC

spokesperson Kate Bapela for comment. The story will be updated once comment is

received.

Mokgalapa has been placed on special

leave since Thursday, after being embroiled in the leaked recording scandal with

Senkubuge.

In her resignation letter, which

News24 has seen, Senkubuge said that despite her work successes, there were

efforts to personally drag her name.

“In light of recent events,

and despite the many successes, it has become clear that attempts to vilify me

are taking focus away from the purpose of my role in office. This will in turn

inevitably affect service delivery to our residents,” she wrote.

When asked if her resignation was

linked to the leaked recording, Moody said: “It is up to her at the end of

the day, she needs to face whatever action she needs to face.”