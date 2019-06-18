News24.com | Condolences to the families of 15 murdered South Africans who did not get a message from Ramaphosa

Surely the Presidency has the capacity to collate the names of all those murdered from the police and issue collective condolences on a weekly basis, writes Adriaan Basson.

How does

President Cyril Ramaphosa decide which grieving families he should send a

message of condolence to after a death or a murder?

It struck me

this week, as I read a media statement issued by his office after the death of

a South African, that the president inadvertently signals which deaths are more

deserving of a statement than others when offering his condolences, or not.

It goes

without saying that the death of any person is a tragedy and a loss to the

family involved. It would be ridiculous to expect Ramaphosa to sympathise with

every South African family that loses a mother, father, sister or son. He would

have no time left to do anything else.

But what

about the murders? South Africa’s murder rate is only topped by that of

Venezuela, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

I accept

that we have just too much crime for Ramaphosa to sympathise with every victim

of rape, assault, robbery or theft. But murder is a particularly brutal crime,

right? It is also the category of crime for which it is difficult to cook the

numbers.

You cannot

hide a dead body.

I have no

doubt that Ramaphosa abhors every single murder committed in South Africa every

day – all 57 of them, on average. The last set of crime statistics that were

released for 2017/18 showed that 20 336 people were murdered last year.

Doesn’t each

of these grieving families deserve at least a mention of their loved one’s name

in a statement on the Presidency’s website? Surely the Presidency has the

capacity to collate the names of all those murdered from the police and issue

collective condolences on a weekly basis?

I ask myself

a similar question frequently. How does News24 cover crime “equitably” and make sure our readers are well informed of the

scourge that terrorises South Africans from all walks of life in cities and

towns, in rural areas and on farms?

We rely on

the police and the public to inform us when a crime has happened, but the

police has for years actively discouraged its communicators to provide details

of crimes at station level, which means communication is centralised and can

easily be sanitised.

Often, I

feel defeated, knowing that we are not even covering 10% of all the crimes that

South Africans suffer daily.

On Thursday

Ramaphosa will address the nation and hopefully elaborate on new crime-fighting

efforts to curb our intolerable crime rate, including the warzone that is the

Cape Flats. Any extra efforts should be applauded, but maybe Ramaphosa can

start by recognising the names of every murdered South African, like the

following 15 victims whose families did not receive a statement from the

president’s office in the past two weeks:

· Bernard Groenewald, a truck driver

from Paarl, died after his truck was petrol-bombed near Touws River;

· Constable Thandiwe Mavaneni, a

policewoman from Hammarsdale, was shot dead by her boyfriend;

· Stefan Smit, a farmer from

Stellenbosch, was gunned down in his house;

· Felies Sithembile, a 15-year-old

pupil from Brits, was stabbed to death by another boy;

· Helga van Wyk, a teacher from

Durbanville in Cape Town, was stabbed to death by an intruder;

· Sonwabo Nquma and Nomvuyo Nelson from

Bethelsdorp, outside Port Elizabeth, were brutally murdered in their house;

· Jolandre Tolli, a 16-year-old girl

from Douglas whose throat was slit after visiting a local tavern;

· Constable Alfred Mathabatha, from

Tubatse in Limpopo, was shot dead by hijackers near Ohrigstad;

· Bulelani Baushana from New Brighton

in Port Elizabeth was shot dead outside a friend’s house in an apparent hit;

· Anele Ngcoko was shot in the head in

Port Elizabeth while talking to friends at a car;

· Mike Chimombe, a Zimbabwean trained

journalist who worked as a taxi driver in Cape Town, was shot dead in Delft on

the Cape Flats;

· Luvuyo Manyathela, a 17-year-old from

KTC in Gugulethu, was gunned down by a rival gang after having supper with his

family.

· Moolman Meyer, a farmer from Ermelo,

was hacked to death with a panga on his farm;

· Trevor Pieters, a 17-year-old boy

from Delft, was shot dead by gangsters after visiting a shop.

– Basson is the editor-in-chief of News24.