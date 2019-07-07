News24.com | Concourt’s increasing jurisprudential incoherence concerning

If context matters at all in law, then the context of a corrupted NPA and the need for its reconstruction should alone have justified the assumption of jurisdiction for the Constitutional Court, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Thanks to our energetic Public Protector

and her blockbuster press conferences where many South Africans watch with

great expectation to hear the names of Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi

Zwane, Tom Moyane, Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe being uttered in her reports, sadly

to no avail, much discussion of other important legal developments gets precious

little airtime.

Take the recent decision of the

Constitutional Court in the matter between the General Council of the Bar (GCB)

and Advocates Nomgcoba Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. Recall that the Bar Council

had sought to have the two senior members of the NPA struck off the roll of

advocates. The basis of the GCB’s case was that in terms of Section 7 of the

Admissions Act the two, thanks to a litany of complaints and adverse findings

from judges, were not fit and proper to remain on the roll of advocates.

On appeal against an adverse finding by the

High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) split 3-2 in favour of Jiba and

Mrwebi; hence the appeal by the GCB to the Constitutional Court.

The first order of business at the Constitutional

Court (the only order of business as it turned out) was to determine whether it

had jurisdiction to hear the appeal. At issue was the basis of the respective

findings of the judges of the SCA in that the division between the two judgments

turned on whether evidence of misconduct justified a finding that neither Jiba

nor Mrwebi were fit and proper, that is lacked the requisite integrity to

remain on the roll of advocates.

The Constitutional Court held, correctly, that

no constitutional provision had been shown to be trenched by the dispute

between the parties. So the jurisdictional dispute shifted to whether the

matter raised an arguable point of law of general public importance which ought

to be considered by the court.

Now before proceeding with our analysis, it

should be noted that this provision (s167(3))b)(ii) of the Constitution) was

introduced to grant the Constitutional Court extended jurisdiction; that is to

be the apex court for all legal issues, thus obviating the need for litigants to

show that the dispute involved a constitutional matter as defined. It was

clearly designed to afford the Constitutional Court considerable flexibility in

deciding which cases to hear beyond staple constitutional fare.

In this case, the court declined to hear

the appeal on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction, even in terms of its

extended jurisdiction. On behalf of an unanimous court, Justice Chris Jafta said: “Apart from the fact that the argument is cast

in terms wider than the case pleaded here, it has no substance. First, the

cause of action advanced by the GCB was that the respondents’ names should be

struck off the roll because they are no longer fit and proper persons to

continue to practise as advocates. This

cause of action was based on section 7(1)(d) of the Admission Act. Therefore,

the standard relevant to the present inquiry is limited to the determination of

whether an advocate is a fit and proper person to continue to practise.”

In amplification of his approach, Justice

Jafta said: “The proposition that the Supreme Court of Appeal here was

sharply divided on the standard to be applied in matters involving dishonesty

is not correct. The divergence between the majority and the minority did not

flow from the application of legal principles. It stemmed from an evaluation of

the facts. In relation to Ms Jiba, the majority found that no misconduct was

established in the first place. The issue of dishonesty did not arise at all. With

respect to Mr Mrwebi, although the majority found that misconduct was proved it

held that he was not dishonest. For its part the minority found that the facts

had established dishonesty on the part of both respondents.”

The cases cited by the Constitutional

Court in support of its jurisdictional findings mainly turned on the question

of a constitutional matter and not in respect of a matter of law of general

public importance. The cited case which did canvass this question, being

Booysen, turned on the fact that the issue had not been foreshadowed in

argument at the eventual oral argument. In the GCB case, the heads of argument filed

raised this point pertinently; hence no one was ambushed at the hearing.

A reader will struggle to divine clear

reasons as to how the application of the appropriate standard for a legal

practitioner to have rights of admission to a court of law and in particular

senior members of the NPA does not turn fundamentally on a law of general public

importance as was clearly intended as part of its purpose by the amending

drafters. If context matters at all in law, then the context of a corrupted NPA

and the need for its reconstruction should alone have justified the assumption

of jurisdiction.

If this decision was not material for

confusion, a few days later the Constitutional Court handed down a set of judgments

in a competition appeal case of Competition Commission v Media 24. Four judges gave

the most extensive application of what constitutes a constitutional issue and

three found that the dispute raised a question of a law of general public importance.

Full disclosure – this columnist knows nothing about the arcane economic

concepts being debated. However, simply reading the treatment of jurisdiction contained

in these two cases, one is left with a troubling thought about the increasing

jurisprudential incoherence within the Constitutional Court. And that is worthy

of debate.

– Serjeant at the Bar is a senior legal practitioner with a special interest in constitutional law.

