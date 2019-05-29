News24.com | Cometh the time, cometh the man: The new dawn is upon us

President Ramaphosa has to rise to the call of destiny. He was after all the architect of our Constitution. It is now his moment to demonstrate boldness, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term starts at

a critical moment in our country. Like any birth, the moment that ushers in his

term of office is pregnant with hope, risk and fragility.

The machinations of those within the

majority party who are afraid of being called to account for their roles in

state capture pose unquantifiable risks to this Presidency. Threatening whispers

within the ANC are from those who have failed to embrace the Constitution as

the supreme law of our land. They are intent on continuing the conflation of party,

government, president and state that has been the driving force of state

capture that has undermined our democracy and impoverished multitudes over the

last two decades.

Citizens need to be acutely aware of the looming

threat posed to the 20 million votes we cast in a largely peaceful and fair

election. Sixty or so people are rumoured to be conspiring to change the

outcome of last week’s vote. How, you may ask, could such a thing possibly

happen? The game plan seems to be that 60 ANC national executive committee (NEC)

members could conspire to resign and thereby collapse the leadership structure

of the ANC as chosen by ANC branches and their representative delegates at the

2017 Nasrec conference.

Why should we as voters care about the

inner squabbles of the ANC, you may ask? Well, the consequences of a collapsed

leadership triggered by mass resignations could be catastrophic. First, the

purpose of the mass resignations would be to force the hand of the freely

elected president of the republic to do their bidding. Second, the real purpose

of this action would be to protect and insulate the guilty members of the state

capture project from being punished by the legal system.

These implicated leaders seem intent on holding

to ransom the entire political apparatus of the country rather than be held to

account according to the supreme law of our country. The destabilising outcome

of such a daring tactic could be devastating! What is being contemplated, if

these rumours are to be believed, would represent the hijacking of our

liberation and democracy by a narrow group of special interests representing

less than 0.1% of the electorate.

The Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, has over

the last few months repeatedly urged us as citizens to better familiarise

ourselves with the Constitution so we can be bold in both claiming our rights

and exercising our responsibilities. Are we fully appraised of the complexities

of our proportional representation system with party lists and the risks that

these might pose to the essence of what the freedom struggle was all about?

Is it worth it to continue the current

version of proportional representation given the potential risks posed by a few

ruling the many? Are the benefits of the current system to ensure that minority

political interests are maintained and protected enough to off-set the huge

costs that lack of direct accountability to voters that a mixed constituency

and proportional system would bring?

Three

scenarios for the engineered crisis

Let’s play out the three most likely

scenarios if the engineered crisis were to be triggered. The first is the

easiest way out for our new president and would be for him to cave in to party

interests and not support robust follow-through to bring those fingered in the

state capture project to account. This would buy the peace inside the ANC and

allow him to bring in a few new young people without rocking the boat at

Luthuli House. The country would continue the painful decline into lawlessness

and violent instability.

The second scenario would be a compromise in

the ANC to buy peace in the name of maintaining unity that leads to some action

being taken against low-level officials, whilst the masterminds go free without

the president actively promoting greater accountability. Slowing the ongoing investigations

and undermining the rebuilding and strengthening of key institutions would

ensure that many of the big fish escape prison and retain their ill-gotten

assets.

The third scenario entails robust follow-through

with the spring cleaning promised by the president that could trigger the

engineered collapse of the ANC NEC in the hope of undermining continuity of

this Presidency. This is where upholding constitutionalism comes into play.

The president, as the head of state and

the national executive as set out in Section 83 of the Constitution, must “uphold,

defend and respect the Constitution; and promote the unity of the nation and

that which will advance the Republic.” The oath of office the president took

on Saturday binds him to defend and respect the Constitution and promote

national unity and advance the interests of our republic.

It seems clear that now that the president

is in office, he can only be removed in accordance with Section 89 of the

Constitution. Only Parliament through a two-thirds majority is entitled to

remove a president on the following grounds:

a)

a serious violation of the Constitution or

law

b)

serious misconduct

c)

inability to perform the functions of the

office

The blemish on the face of our

constitutional democracy has been the removal of ex-President Mbeki by the ANC

in 2008 without any engagement with the nation through Parliament in line with

the above grounds set out in the Constitution. We need to demonstrate that we

have learnt the lessons from that bitter experience.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected by

voters well beyond those loyal to the ANC, and their choice needs to be

respected to advance the interests of our democracy. The excitement of the

inauguration confirms the large support and goodwill he can rely on from the

public. He would do well to act fearlessly to fulfil the prescripts of his oath

of office to uphold and respect the Constitution.

Those being fingered by commissions of inquiry

into state capture who are afraid of being held accountable for their actions

should re-evaluate any intention they might have to engineer crises that would

further weaken our public institutions in order to delay the moment of truth. They

should instead take a leaf from outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza, and

step aside of public representation until they have cleared their names.

President Ramaphosa has to rise to the

call of destiny. He was after all the architect of our Constitution. It is now

his moment to demonstrate boldness in acting at all levels in a manner that

fulfils his oath of office to “uphold and promote the constitution”

as the president of the republic. This is the moment for him to assume his

generational responsibility to rebirth our constitutional democracy into one that

can be rebuilt to enable shared prosperity for all. Mr President, the moment has

arrived, stand up and lead the people of South Africa!