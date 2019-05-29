News24.com | Cometh the time, cometh the man: The new dawn is upon us
2019-05-29 05:00
President Ramaphosa has to rise to the call of destiny. He was after all the architect of our Constitution. It is now his moment to demonstrate boldness, writes Mamphela Ramphele.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term starts at
a critical moment in our country. Like any birth, the moment that ushers in his
term of office is pregnant with hope, risk and fragility.
The machinations of those within the
majority party who are afraid of being called to account for their roles in
state capture pose unquantifiable risks to this Presidency. Threatening whispers
within the ANC are from those who have failed to embrace the Constitution as
the supreme law of our land. They are intent on continuing the conflation of party,
government, president and state that has been the driving force of state
capture that has undermined our democracy and impoverished multitudes over the
last two decades.
Citizens need to be acutely aware of the looming
threat posed to the 20 million votes we cast in a largely peaceful and fair
election. Sixty or so people are rumoured to be conspiring to change the
outcome of last week’s vote. How, you may ask, could such a thing possibly
happen? The game plan seems to be that 60 ANC national executive committee (NEC)
members could conspire to resign and thereby collapse the leadership structure
of the ANC as chosen by ANC branches and their representative delegates at the
2017 Nasrec conference.
Why should we as voters care about the
inner squabbles of the ANC, you may ask? Well, the consequences of a collapsed
leadership triggered by mass resignations could be catastrophic. First, the
purpose of the mass resignations would be to force the hand of the freely
elected president of the republic to do their bidding. Second, the real purpose
of this action would be to protect and insulate the guilty members of the state
capture project from being punished by the legal system.
These implicated leaders seem intent on holding
to ransom the entire political apparatus of the country rather than be held to
account according to the supreme law of our country. The destabilising outcome
of such a daring tactic could be devastating! What is being contemplated, if
these rumours are to be believed, would represent the hijacking of our
liberation and democracy by a narrow group of special interests representing
less than 0.1% of the electorate.
The Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, has over
the last few months repeatedly urged us as citizens to better familiarise
ourselves with the Constitution so we can be bold in both claiming our rights
and exercising our responsibilities. Are we fully appraised of the complexities
of our proportional representation system with party lists and the risks that
these might pose to the essence of what the freedom struggle was all about?
Is it worth it to continue the current
version of proportional representation given the potential risks posed by a few
ruling the many? Are the benefits of the current system to ensure that minority
political interests are maintained and protected enough to off-set the huge
costs that lack of direct accountability to voters that a mixed constituency
and proportional system would bring?
Three
scenarios for the engineered crisis
Let’s play out the three most likely
scenarios if the engineered crisis were to be triggered. The first is the
easiest way out for our new president and would be for him to cave in to party
interests and not support robust follow-through to bring those fingered in the
state capture project to account. This would buy the peace inside the ANC and
allow him to bring in a few new young people without rocking the boat at
Luthuli House. The country would continue the painful decline into lawlessness
and violent instability.
The second scenario would be a compromise in
the ANC to buy peace in the name of maintaining unity that leads to some action
being taken against low-level officials, whilst the masterminds go free without
the president actively promoting greater accountability. Slowing the ongoing investigations
and undermining the rebuilding and strengthening of key institutions would
ensure that many of the big fish escape prison and retain their ill-gotten
assets.
The third scenario entails robust follow-through
with the spring cleaning promised by the president that could trigger the
engineered collapse of the ANC NEC in the hope of undermining continuity of
this Presidency. This is where upholding constitutionalism comes into play.
The president, as the head of state and
the national executive as set out in Section 83 of the Constitution, must “uphold,
defend and respect the Constitution; and promote the unity of the nation and
that which will advance the Republic.” The oath of office the president took
on Saturday binds him to defend and respect the Constitution and promote
national unity and advance the interests of our republic.
It seems clear that now that the president
is in office, he can only be removed in accordance with Section 89 of the
Constitution. Only Parliament through a two-thirds majority is entitled to
remove a president on the following grounds:
a)
a serious violation of the Constitution or
law
b)
serious misconduct
c)
inability to perform the functions of the
office
The blemish on the face of our
constitutional democracy has been the removal of ex-President Mbeki by the ANC
in 2008 without any engagement with the nation through Parliament in line with
the above grounds set out in the Constitution. We need to demonstrate that we
have learnt the lessons from that bitter experience.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected by
voters well beyond those loyal to the ANC, and their choice needs to be
respected to advance the interests of our democracy. The excitement of the
inauguration confirms the large support and goodwill he can rely on from the
public. He would do well to act fearlessly to fulfil the prescripts of his oath
of office to uphold and respect the Constitution.
Those being fingered by commissions of inquiry
into state capture who are afraid of being held accountable for their actions
should re-evaluate any intention they might have to engineer crises that would
further weaken our public institutions in order to delay the moment of truth. They
should instead take a leaf from outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza, and
step aside of public representation until they have cleared their names.
President Ramaphosa has to rise to the
call of destiny. He was after all the architect of our Constitution. It is now
his moment to demonstrate boldness in acting at all levels in a manner that
fulfils his oath of office to “uphold and promote the constitution”
as the president of the republic. This is the moment for him to assume his
generational responsibility to rebirth our constitutional democracy into one that
can be rebuilt to enable shared prosperity for all. Mr President, the moment has
arrived, stand up and lead the people of South Africa!