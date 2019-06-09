News24.com | Clear and Present Danger – Ramaphosa, Bosasa and the Mkhwebane quandary

As we watch ANC reserve bank policy battles between Ramaphosa and his secretary general Ace Magashule unfold on Twitter – over the same SARB mandate extension issue – the mist seems to be vanishing before the sun, writes Kyle Cowan.

“The President was

trapped – and with nearly every president, it had come about from his own

words. Presidential promises and statements… The people had this annoying way

of remembering them. And even if they didn’t, there were journalists and

political rivals never passed on chance to make the necessary reminders”.

– Tom Clancy, Clear and Present Danger.

It is now just a matter of days

before Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane releases her final report on President

Cyril Ramaphosa’s fateful words in the National Assembly over his son Andile’s

business ties with Bosasa.

Taking into consideration her

recent findings against one of Ramaphosa’s key men, Pravin Gordhan, over issues

she had questionable jurisdiction over, Mkhwebane represents arguably the

biggest threat to Ramaphosa’s presidency when this is coupled with rumours she

has issued Ramaphosa with a notice indicating an adverse finding against him.

We cannot be too quick to

forget that former president Jacob Zuma’s fate was, predominantly, sealed by

the previous Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. We also cannot forget Mkhwebane’s

infamous dip in the pool of economics, when she recommended a change to the

mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on her report on the ABSA/Bankorp

issue, seemingly plucked from thin air.

Now, as we watch ANC reserve bank

policy battles between Ramaphosa and his secretary general Ace Magashule unfold

on Twitter – over the same SARB mandate extension issue – the mist seems to be

vanishing before the sun.

Then there are Mkhwebane’s

questionable links to the State Security Agency (SSA), the spooks who were

according to the Mufamadi panel report, repurposed by Zuma to fight factional

political battles. The battle lines are becoming increasingly clear, even if

the motivations are not pinned down with certainty.

Mkhwebane’s report into the

ABSA issue was struck down by High Court Judge Cynthia Pretorius.

“In the matter before us

it transpired that the public protector does not fully understand her constitutional

duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or

prejudice,” Pretorius’ judgment reads.

As News24’s editor for in-depth

news and political scribe Pieter du Toit wrote shortly after, Mkhwebane’s

conduct is “at best incompetent and negligent, and at worst calculating

and devious”.

Against this backdrop, enter

the Ramaphosa/Bosasa debacle. Here’s the lowdown.

In November 2018 during a

question and answer session in the National Assembly, DA leader Mmusi Maimane

confronted Ramaphosa with a signed affidavit by Peet Venter, a former auditor

of now well-known and corruption-accused facilities management company, Bosasa.

Venter alleges in the affidavit

he paid R500 000 to the “Andile Ramaphosa Foundation” on instruction

of Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson in October 2017.

He even provides the proof of

payment.

Ramaphosa responded that he was

made aware of this issue, and had questioned his son Andile “at close

range” over the contract he had with Bosasa.

That same afternoon, Andile Ramaphosa

told News24 he has never seen a cent of the R500 000, revealing crucially, that

his father had responded incorrectly to the National Assembly.

Turns out, Ramaphosa had the

wrong end of the stick. Days later, after News24 discovered the true owner of

the bank account on the proof of payment (Sandton law firm, Edelstein Farber

Grobler) and sending questions to the law firm in question, Ramaphosa sent a

letter to the speaker of Parliament, correcting his oral reply.

He explained, he got it wrong.

The R500 000 in question was never for his son, but a donation towards his CR17

ANC presidential campaign. The EFG account was used to house his campaign

donations, and he had only become aware of this when his campaign managers

pointed this out to him.

This entire saga sparked a

complaint by the DA to the Public Protector, who was asked to probe whether

Ramaphosa wilfully misled Parliament.

Later, News24 discovered,

largely, the truth about Andile Ramphosa’s dealings with Bosasa, during which

he earned R2m in consultation fees for unlocking projects for Bosasa in West

Africa.

If his son was found to be

involved in any corrupt deal, Ramaphosa famously told the National Assembly, he

would march Andile down to the police station, or jail, himself.

The words spoken by Ramaphosa

that day may yet prove fateful.

It is highly conceivable, and

in fact probable, that Mkhwebane will find against Ramaphosa, particularly if

she managed to obtain unseen evidence about the relationship between Ramaphosa

Jr and Bosasa and what the president knew when he responded to Maimane.

It is particularly hard, I am

told, to prove knowledge and intent on the part of Ramaphosa. Did he know the truth

about the affidavit brandished by Maimane that day?

Only the president knows for

sure. What we can safely say now, is an adverse finding against Ramaphosa will

give the Magashules and the Zumas of the ANC a big stick to beat the ‘new dawn’

faction into a corner.

Will Magashule’s skeletons,

that are tumbling from the closet, cause his tenure as secretary general to be

short lived, or will he outwit Ramaphosa with a little help from Mkhwebane?

Nothing is certain but this –

there will be blood on the floor before it is all over.

– Cowan is an investigative journalist at News24.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.