News24.com | Cape Town safety official chases down armed man who tried to mug tourists

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District’s (CCID) safety and security manager did not hesitate to jump into action this week when he came to the aid of two Belgian tourists who were being attacked.

On Monday, Muneeb “Mo” Hendricks was doing a routine inspection with colleague Richard Beesley in a CCID vehicle when they noticed a scuffle in Avenue Street, which is between Cape Town High School and the Company’s Garden.

Hendricks is in charge of the CCID’s 300 public safety officers that are regularly spotted around town, while Beesley is the manager of CCID urban management.

“We were travelling by car and Richard was driving. We noticed a scuffle 100m from us and realised tourists were being mugged by an armed suspect. As we were rushing to the scene, the suspect fled and we pursued him in our car,” said Hendricks.

Beesley managed to corner the suspect, who was armed with a knife, by stopping the car in front of him.

“I jumped out, gave chase and used minimum force to apprehend the suspect with the assistance of security personnel from the Jewish Museum who came to help us.”

Within minutes, a CCID team and law enforcement officer were on the scene. The officer had the power to arrest the man and he was taken to Cape Town Central police station to be charged.

This was after the two tourists agreed to open a case of attempted armed robbery.

Beesley, who was a police captain before joining the CCID 13 years ago, said his instincts had kicked in, adding he was pleased they were able to prevent the robbery.

The man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Hendricks warned that criminals would be caught if they tried their luck in the CBD.

He also advised tourists to be vigilant.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 32-year-old suspect was arrested in an attempted robbery case.

“He is due to appear in court soon,” Van Wyk said.