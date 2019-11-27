News24.com | Cape Town cop robbed, shot dead while walking home

A policeman was robbed of his cellphone and shot dead while walking to his home in Delft South, Cape Town, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, said Western Cape police.

Unknown gunmen had driven up to Sergeant Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, 43, around 00:45, robbed him and fired a shot before fleeing, said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Stuma, who was stationed as a detective at Elsies River police station and was off duty at the time, died on the scene.

Elsies River station commander Brigadier Sandile Sonjani described Stuma as a “quiet, humble and disciplined police official”.

He visited Stuma’s family to pay his respects and said his colleagues were saddened by the loss.

Stuma joined the police service in January 2006.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi vowed that those responsible would face the full might of the law.

Early on Wednesday morning, the provincial flying squad arrested two people who were allegedly found in possession of Stuma’s cellphone, 16 other cellphones, two firearms and items taken in a business robbery in Bellville.

Police investigations have not yet determined whether the firearms seized were linked to Stuma’s murder.

“Our investigations currently are focusing on determining which other serious crimes the suspects are linked to as we curb violent crimes in this province,” said Mfazi.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.