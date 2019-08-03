News24.com | Call for public to support SABC, as PSL blackout underlines broadcaster’s money woes

In a statement, the SABC revealed it had incurred a loss of R1.3bn over the past five years in relation to the broadcast of PSL matches.

“The SABC was expected to pay SuperSport R280m for 144 matches per year for a period of five years, and during that period, the SABC would have made revenue of only R9.8m per year.

“This would not have been a commercially viable agreement for the SABC,” the statement read.

In the statement it declared that “maybe (it’s) time that the nation accept that the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements” and went on to say that this situation is “unacceptable going forward”.

The SABC informed the public an hour before the first game kick-off’s that they have no reached an “sublicense agreement” with SuperSport.

Acting Chief Operations Officer Craig van Rooyen said the “SABC would like to apologise to all South Africans”.

“However, for the financial sustainability of the SABC, we will not continue with deals that are not commercially viable.”

The SABC is also currently waiting a bailout from Treasury, one that would come with strict conditions.