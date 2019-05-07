News24.com | ‘Black tax’ and the failures of post-apartheid transformation

As the gap between rich and poor increases it’s getting harder for people – the average middle-class South African included – to see what the rich earn and not feel resentful. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images

As South Africa prepares for elections on 8 May 2019, the

black middle class has started to weave its way to the forefront of campaigning

promises, media analyses and debates about inequality in the country. As many

speculate about the political desires of this class identity, few have

attempted to engage directly with those of them who are young and frustrated at

the pace of socioeconomic change. Until recently, there has been a policy gap

in responding to the middle class and seeing them as important conduits of

redistributive justice in a highly unequal society.

Triple

Jeopardy, a new study launched at the Wits School of Governance last week,

explores race, class and gender dynamics among the South African black middle

class. This group has aptly been deemed the “precariat class” in some

circles, because it exists in relative privilege and disadvantage.

The study, which includes a documentary and survey of 100

black South Africans, is one of the first iterations of understanding

complexities of black middle class identity in South Africa. It is also unique

in its prominent focus on 19-36 year olds, who have been largely missing from

contemporary analyses which focus on older state-employed benefactors of

the transition to democracy. Most importantly, it begins to look at the role of “black tax” in alleviating inequality in South Africa.

The term “black

diamonds” has been thrown around countless times in the past few

years. From market

researchers beckoning investors to look to an untapped market, to remarks

linking them to Kenny Kunene’s insatiable appetite for sushi. Even in political

rhetoric, the Economic Freedom Fighters has both bemoaned

and sympathised

with the black middle class – using them as pawn in political campaigns over

the years. The Democratic

Alliance has similarly promised to get rid of “black tax” if

elected, failing to understand the socioeconomic and cultural importance of

remittances to the sustenance of families and poverty alleviation in South Africa.

Defining the black

middle class

The first challenge begins with defining the black middle

class. Because of its high levels of poverty (particularly among black people),

South Africa’s literal middle class would constitute those earning R380 – R1 140

net income per month. The findings are jarring: Statistics South Africa’s 2015

upper income poverty line is at R992.

The literal middle falls away as a useful definition amid

such high levels of poverty. In fact, depending on the definition used, South

Africa’s middle class would vary from 13.5% to 43.2% of the population. In

Triple Jeopardy, R5 600 – R40 000 net income per month was used, informed by a 2013

study that determined the middle class by typically middle-class careers,

including managers, senior

officials, legislators, professionals (such as teachers and nurses), associate

professionals, technicians and clerks.

And whilst

the gap between R5 600 and R40 000 is wide, it allows us to unpack some of

emerging dynamics among the black middle class, and avoid using simplistic

definitions that do not acknowledge complexity of the South African case.

Black tax and the

real work of income redistribution

A recent Time Magazine

article highlighted that among growing inequalities in South Africa the black

middle class is also slowly growing. In fact, the black middle class has doubled

in size over the past 25 years, so much so that levels of inequality among

black South Africans are among the highest in the country. More frightening, is

that some studies have found that if black South Africans were a country, they

would have the highest levels of inequality in the world. It would be remiss to

demonise this accumulation of income by black professionals and liken their

livelihood strategies to their white counterparts who still fair far better. Income

alone is not the sole determinant of socioeconomic resilience.

One challenge of using income as the primary measure of

inequality is the lack of interrogation into how black income earners use their

resources. Income indicators typically mask differences along race and gender

lines. The study finds that 58% of respondents send remittances home to family

(primarily parents and siblings) even in contexts where 32% where never or

often unable to meet their monthly obligations.

Furthermore, women (including transwomen) felt the burden of

remittances more sharply – given consistently lower levels of income across the

board. Another contribution to this gendered burden of black tax, is the unpaid

care work that women are often expected to do in a household, which adds to the

burden of supporting immediate and extended family members.

Rather than look to the need for remittances as a form of

exploitation by family members, thus pathologising this income transfer

dynamic, more needs to be done to understand the context in which it is

necessary. Measures of inequality assume households to be isolated entities,

unconnected to others across the country. In fact, many black South African

middle income households are connected to working class households: 47%

indicated that their parents were not part of the middle class, neither were

their siblings (44%) or extended families (69%). Thus when more than half were

sending money home, they indicated that it was important for them to do so in

the context of hunger and poverty.

Rather than pathologise black tax, we need to politicise it

by understanding its historical origins in a racialised apartheid South Africa

that socially engineered black poverty. The beneficiaries of affirmative action,

education and employment are often still intimately connected to those who made

it possible for them to earn higher levels of income. The problem is not that

their families need income subsidies, but that South Africa’s continued

capitalist system has further created structures that perpetuate poverty and

make the need for black tax a reality.

In this context, black tax does the real work of income

redistribution in South Africa. It also does the work of skills transfer,

emotional support, social cohesion and resiliency building that the state has

attempted and failed to do for survivors of apartheid and their offspring.

Thus earning R40 000 net income per month for a black

household sending remittances, is not the same as for other race groups – who

may enjoy the fruit of their earnings from a much earlier age. This is

confirmed in the findings: at

a very young age 27% of respondents aged 19-25 are already breadwinners – at a

time when their counterparts may be completing tertiary education and building

a financial base from which to create stability.

Vulnerability among

the black middle class

We do not fully understand the consequences of such

dynamics, but research is beginning to catch up. Writing on the challenges of

planning for the future given precariousness, analysts highlight the

vulnerability of the black middle class: “Being in the stable middle class is not only

about location in the literal middle of the income distribution: it means being

free from poverty, not only today, but also tomorrow. It is about the freedom

and stability to engage in mid-and long-term planning. It is about access to

opportunities to move ahead in life, and about the financial cushion that

enables risk-taking and protection against shocks.”

The impacts of this uncertainty affect not just the ability

of individuals to send critical resources home, but also to engage in the

necessary task of providing social capital (access to knowledge, opportunities

and livelihood strategies) for the future.

The real work of the black middle class is thus not only

earning an income at higher levels in society, but addressing the continuous

forms of socioeconomic inequality in ways that are gendered and racialised in

post-apartheid South Africa. Any form of post-apartheid reconstruction needs to

have at the core of its policies this nuanced understanding of the role the

black middle class in South Africa. If only election campaigns could catch up

to this nuance.

– Masana Ndinga-Kanga is lead

researcher of the Triple Jeopardy report and documentary, and senior fellow at

the Atlantic Fellowship for Social and Economic Equity at the London School of

Economics.

