News24.com | Bathabile Dlamini fails women of SA one last time

At no point this week did Bathabile Dlamini seem to take responsibility for anything, besides insisting she was not a drunkard, while on the job. She almost seems unaware of the Constitutional Court’s findings against her, writes Tshidi Madia.

ANC

Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has certainly had a field day in the

media this week. She stepped down as a member of Parliament, and did so in spectacular

fashion: with a 10-page blistering attack on her own party and its government,

and how she felt she was treated during her tumultuous tenure as minister of

social development.

For

the most part, I opted not to engage her letter or interviews. I figured, here

is an incompetent administrator, who in her arrogance and refusal to come to

the party during the social services saga, risked the paltry sums that the

poorest of the poor so desperately lean on from month to month to ease the pain

that comes with the high levels of poverty in our country, now suddenly

attempting to recreate her image.

During

interviews this week she shared her long-winded views about not being given a

chance to explain herself before the ANC, accused her colleagues of treason

and suddenly saw fit to raise concerns about the state of the governing party’s

national executive committee (NEC), now that the mighty Dlamini was not

reappointed to Cabinet.

At no

point did she seem to take responsibility for anything, besides insisting she

was not a drunkard, while on the job. Mam’ Dlamini almost seems unaware of the Constitutional

Court’s findings against her over her role in the social grants debacle.

“Reckless

and grossly negligent,” is what the ConCourt had to say about her failure

to fully disclose her role in the saga. She was also found personally liable

for some of the legal costs and the head of public prosecutions was asked to

consider charging her with perjury for lying under oath.

Yet,

she’s the victim.

Where

I’d normally agree with her, is on the issue of patriarchy and when she

cautioned her own political party about becoming a boys’ club… but then during these

interviews, as she was explaining how committed, wonderful and innocent she is,

Dlamini thought it apt to use “rape” as an analogy during an

exclusive sitdown with Eyewitness News… and that’s where she got me triggered.

Bathabile

Dlamini, she of the glorious ANC Women’s League, she who is seen as the

custodian of women’s interests and rights in the governing party, the very same

woman who spares no cent as she flies out influencers and celebrities to go and

support Cheryl Zondi while she testifies against her alleged rapist… the very

same one of the league which stood by the Steenkamps to the bitter end when

disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius went to trial for murdering their

daughter Reeva?

While

I was trying to make sense of this, the 2017 ANC elective conference came to

mind; two specific things really. The first, that dismal media briefing Dlamini

led following Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed bid to lead the party, and

secondly, the reaction the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gave journalists

when asked about the regression of women in the party as the top 6 went from

having two women to only one; Jessie Duarte returning as the deputy secretary

general.

Madikizela-Mandela

said she was not surprised and blamed the women for failing to work hard enough

to have more representation. Dlamini and her cohort failed to answer

when journalists asked why they decided to bet on just one female leader and

ignore all the others vying for other top posts.

Living

in a country where rape is a pandemic, where every day you have to preach “it’s

not about sex”, “it’s not about the clothes one wears,” or “women

and children are under siege,” one would hope women would learn that, rape

or the analogy of it, in this case, is not the tool or language to use when

attempting to politically reposition yourself.

Just

like calling black people baboons, using the k-word or calling anyone a

cockroach, it’s a no-go area. And it’s unacceptable to argue that using rape

as an analogy was correct as it was as an attempt to shock those listening to

her. Just like the courts found her reckless in dealing with Sassa, she once

again displayed the very same behaviour.

While

complaining about the damning impact of patriarchy on society, in the same breath she

enters the fray to do the very same thing.

For

many it’s a welcome relief, not having to deal with Bathabile Dlamini the

minister. To me, it’s concerning that she will remain a leading voice for women’s

interests when it’s clear she has little understanding of what that entails.

Suppose

it’s a case of aluta continua for the South African woman…

– Tshidi Madia is a senior political reporter at News24.

