News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: Transport ministry ‘does not have authority over Waterkloof air base’ – Ben Martins tells #StateCaptureInquiry

Norman asks Martins when he first received the call from the ATNS (Air Traffic and Navigation Services) official, regarding the Gupta plane landing.

Martins: “If memory serves me well, I received the call from the ATNS official after the plane had landed at Waterkloof air base, and after the wedding proceedings had been in process for a day or two. It was during the time – they were supposed to be in the country for four days or five days – but during that period, I think it was the second day, I speak under correction, when I received a call from an official from ATNS one morning to say that here’s this plane that was in the country, which did not have the correct papers…”

Martins says that in the event someone doesn’t have the correct papers, or the foreign operators’ permit, there is a fine to be imposed, and he said “Go ahead, impose that fine”.

Martins says it was the first and only time he ever had to do that.