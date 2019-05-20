News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: ‘There is no case against me, there never will be’ Zuma says outside court

Sikhakhane concludes: “I want to end where I started – we started with McCarthy and the investigation. I end with their conduct as well… And by the way, these spy tapes, I can safely say, spy tapes are the tip of the iceberg…because it’s not all of the conversations, it’s just some of the conversations.”

Sikhakhane: “And so the pattern, you have to make the inference, that the pattern of discussing and aligning this prosecution with political purposes had been there, the script that McCarthy was asking about, ‘Has it changed?’, started earlier than the recordings we have.”

Sikhakhane: “And I invite this court, to agree with me, that of the two legal philosophies – one which is mob justice, we will do what we like with the person we suspect, and the other, even if we think you’ve done the most egregious crime in this modern, caring society built on the values of the Constitution, we will deal with you constitutionally, no matter how much people hate you. Those are our submissions.”

“The NPA Act was violated,” says Sikhakhane, and he contends that “the policy of the NPA was violated” in pursuit of an accused.

Sikhakhane makes way for Advocate Thabani Masuku, also part of Zuma’s legal team.