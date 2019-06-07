News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: #StateCaptureInquiry hears further Transnet-related testimony from SA Reserve Bank official
2019-06-07 16:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with further Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer Mathane Makgatho.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry
‘I felt my life was at risk’ says ex-treasurer on resignation from ‘toxic’ Transnet
Transnet’s former group treasurer has testified that she resigned from the state-owned company in 2014, after the environment became too toxic for her to handle and she started to fear for her safety.
“I felt my life was at risk. I have four young kids, I am not going to play superwoman,” she told the commission.
The commission has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud since August 2018.
Mathane Makgatho, continuing her testimony on Friday, told the commission how she time and again tried to convince then-Transnet CEO Brian Molefe against involving Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments in organising a $2.5bn loan from the China Development Bank.
Makgatho: “As I have indicated before, I have worked with Brian Molefe before, and I believe that he knows my technical ability. And I believe that he knows whether I’m a person to be trusted, or not to be trusted.”
Makgatho: “So, I think he was in between, and he was trying to bridge the gap between me and the GCFO, and he couldn’t get me to move from where I was. He knew that he couldn’t tell me directly and he knew that on the other side, this other team is also not moving…”
Makgatho: “We had engagements with him so many times in his office, where [there] would be bickering between me and Mr Singh, and he would try to mediate. And I think that this transaction was going to happen, but he just needed me to cross over.”
Makgatho: “If we felt that the pricing was too excessive, the normal procedure was to terminate discussions and focus on other cost-effective facilities.”
Makgatho says when the meeting concluded, Singh asked for a private meeting with one of the Chinese counterparts, which she was not part of. Makgatho says that he said he was managing him and stressing that Transnet is interested.
Makgatho: “I just noted that he was a happy chappy after that meeting.”
Makgatho says that shortly after this, Singh’s travel plans had almost immediately changed and he told Makgatho that he would no longer be travelling home with her, but he would rather be going home via London.
Singh asked Makgatho to gather his luggage from his hotel room and take it back to SA with her.
