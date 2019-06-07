News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: #StateCaptureInquiry hears further Transnet-related testimony from SA Reserve Bank official

‘I felt my life was at risk’ says ex-treasurer on resignation from ‘toxic’ Transnet

Transnet’s former group treasurer has testified that she resigned from the state-owned company in 2014, after the environment became too toxic for her to handle and she started to fear for her safety.

“I felt my life was at risk. I have four young kids, I am not going to play superwoman,” she told the commission.

The commission has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud since August 2018.

Mathane Makgatho, continuing her testimony on Friday, told the commission how she time and again tried to convince then-Transnet CEO Brian Molefe against involving Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments in organising a $2.5bn loan from the China Development Bank.