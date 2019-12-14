News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED | Show of force or show of unity? EFF top six elected unopposed

You are here
The EFF’s second national people’s assembly is taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend, as the party

Watch the live stream here:

[embedded content]

eff conference

23:33

Tselane now changes his stance.

He decides to declare the results.

President – Julius Malema

Deputy President – Floyd Shivambu

National Chairperson – Veronica Mente

Secretary general – Marshall Dlamini

Deputy SG – Poppy Mailola

Treasurer general – Omphilo Maotwe

The top six goes up on stage.

23:04

Dlamini’s nomination crosses the threshold.

Delegates are hear shouting, “Yes! Yes! Yes!”

A delegate rises to “close” the nomination.

Tselane checks one last time if there are any more nominations.

One delegate rises. Naledi Chirwa nominates Mandisa Mashego.

22:45

Tselane says Mpofu hasn’t crossed the threshold.

A roar erupts.

This means that Mpofu’s nomination won’t stand.

Another delegate lifts his hand. Proposes closure on the nomination.

No other nominee, so Shivambu is effectively the deputy president.

