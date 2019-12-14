News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED | Show of force or show of unity? EFF top six elected unopposed
2019-12-14 09:22
The EFF’s second national people’s assembly is taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend, as the party
Tselane now changes his stance.
He decides to declare the results.
President – Julius Malema
Deputy President – Floyd Shivambu
National Chairperson – Veronica Mente
Secretary general – Marshall Dlamini
Deputy SG – Poppy Mailola
Treasurer general – Omphilo Maotwe
The top six goes up on stage.
Dlamini’s nomination crosses the threshold.
Delegates are hear shouting, “Yes! Yes! Yes!”
A delegate rises to “close” the nomination.
Tselane checks one last time if there are any more nominations.
One delegate rises. Naledi Chirwa nominates Mandisa Mashego.
Tselane says Mpofu hasn’t crossed the threshold.
A roar erupts.
This means that Mpofu’s nomination won’t stand.
Another delegate lifts his hand. Proposes closure on the nomination.
No other nominee, so Shivambu is effectively the deputy president.
