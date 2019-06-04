News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: SABC had no way of verifying how much archive footage ANN7 used – former employee tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-06-04 14:30
Following the testimony of news channel ANN7’s former editor Rajesh Sundaram, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard evidence from an ex-SABC staffer who said there was no way of telling if ANN7 used more SABC archive footage than they declared.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry
(Courtesy of SABC)
[embedded content]
Last Updated at
Share
Scott’s testimony hasn’t really helped establish whether or not there was any undeclared usage of SABC archive footage by ANN7, as Scott confirmed that there were no mechanisms in place to monitor the use of footage.
Scott is excused and thanked for his time.
Zondo suggests that maybe the commission’s legal team could investigate with other TV stations, including international TV stations, as to what measures they have in place.
There are no further witnesses today, and Zondo adjourns proceedings for the day.
Proceedings will resume at 10:00 tomorrow morning.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl02$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
Scott’s testimony hasn’t really helped establish whether or not there was any undeclared usage of SABC archive footage by ANN7, as Scott confirmed that there were no mechanisms in place to monitor the use of footage.
Scott is excused and thanked for his time.
Zondo suggests that maybe the commission’s legal team could investigate with other TV stations, including international TV stations, as to what measures they have in place.
There are no further witnesses today, and Zondo adjourns proceedings for the day.
Proceedings will resume at 10:00 tomorrow morning.
“>
Share
SABC sold 100 hours of footage to ANN7 for ‘peanuts’, Zondo commission hears
Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram, who was tasked with kick-starting the channel, has told the Zondo commission that the station obtained 100 hours of archived footage from the SABC at a “throwaway price”.
Sundaram was testifying for a second day at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
He told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that, when he helped set up the station, he had concerns that a new station needed footage.
He claimed that Infinity Media shareholder Laxmi Goel had told him that the Gupta brothers and former CEO of Oakbay Investments, Nazeem Howa, had a “very sweet” deal with the SABC.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl20$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
SABC sold 100 hours of footage to ANN7 for ‘peanuts’, Zondo commission hears
Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram, who was tasked with kick-starting the channel, has told the Zondo commission that the station obtained 100 hours of archived footage from the SABC at a "throwaway price".
Sundaram was testifying for a second day at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
He told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that, when he helped set up the station, he had concerns that a new station needed footage.
He claimed that Infinity Media shareholder Laxmi Goel had told him that the Gupta brothers and former CEO of Oakbay Investments, Nazeem Howa, had a "very sweet" deal with the SABC.
“>
Share
Sundaram: “I was told later that Ashu Chawla, through the offices of the president, could give any number of visas, to any number of people. So if it works out cheaper for them to fly people down by the plane load from India, to construct here, that’s what they would do, rather than pay salaries here.”
Sundaram: “Mr Gupta also had a lot of uncharitable things to say about workers here – he said they were lazy, they would work a certain number of hours, if he asked them to work overnight, they wouldn’t do that. They wouldn’t stay at the site and work. So just get people from India and let them stay at the site, give them very basic facilities, give them a sack of rice to cook onsite, supply them some meals from the guesthouse and put them in…I would call them sub-human conditions in which they were working.”
Sundaram says that’s when he found out that these kinds of violations were taking place in South Africa.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl88$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
Sundaram: "I was told later that Ashu Chawla, through the offices of the president, could give any number of visas, to any number of people. So if it works out cheaper for them to fly people down by the plane load from India, to construct here, that’s what they would do, rather than pay salaries here."
Sundaram: "Mr Gupta also had a lot of uncharitable things to say about workers here – he said they were lazy, they would work a certain number of hours, if he asked them to work overnight, they wouldn’t do that. They wouldn’t stay at the site and work. So just get people from India and let them stay at the site, give them very basic facilities, give them a sack of rice to cook onsite, supply them some meals from the guesthouse and put them in…I would call them sub-human conditions in which they were working."
Sundaram says that’s when he found out that these kinds of violations were taking place in South Africa.
“>
Share
Sundaram: “There was very basic facilities for toilets and washrooms… this Nepali national would cook for them, and the drivers would ferry the food to those people. And also, I remember Ajay Gupta and others complaining about how those people have, a large number of them, were coming to The New Age office to use the washrooms.”
Sundaram: “So, on the one hand, you don’t provide them enough washrooms at site, and when they come to the office, there is a total amount of disgust that he would talk about…”
Sundaram: “So they would sleep at site, they would work at site, they would be working 24 hours, there were no labour laws that were applicable to those people. And in my view, why when there is abundant supply of skilled and unskilled labour for construction in South Africa, why would they get these people from there?”
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl90$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
Sundaram: "There was very basic facilities for toilets and washrooms… this Nepali national would cook for them, and the drivers would ferry the food to those people. And also, I remember Ajay Gupta and others complaining about how those people have, a large number of them, were coming to The New Age office to use the washrooms."
Sundaram: "So, on the one hand, you don’t provide them enough washrooms at site, and when they come to the office, there is a total amount of disgust that he would talk about…"
Sundaram: "So they would sleep at site, they would work at site, they would be working 24 hours, there were no labour laws that were applicable to those people. And in my view, why when there is abundant supply of skilled and unskilled labour for construction in South Africa, why would they get these people from there?"
“>