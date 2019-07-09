News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: Koloane promises to apologise to Zuma, ministers in writing, after Waterkloof landing audio recordings are played at #StateCaptureInquiry

A recording of a call between Ntshisi and Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson is also played, in which Anderson says that the ambassador called her, and she asks Ntshisi how he could say no to the ambassador. Ntshisi clarifies with Anderson what exactly is transpiring…

Anderson: The chief of state protocol, he said you said no to him.

Ntshisi: No, I said to them we want to confirm who is the senior person involved.

Anderson: It’s a minister.

Ntshisi: Yes, they said it’s a minister. So will you please have something written down so that we can convey to you, to Waterkloof, that you can allow the minister to land at Waterkloof.

Anderson: OK, so you want something from them?

Ntshisi: Yes, but now I understand that you spoke to the ambassador…

Anderson: Yes, ambassador Koloane…

Ntshisi: Yes, he said to me that you had a meeting before?

Anderson: Yes

Ntshisi: So are they allowed to land there, ma’am, or not?

Anderson: Yes my dear, they are…

Some more exchanges, and then Anderson emphasises something to Ntshisi: Let me say something to you, in confidentiality, he’s now just mentioned this… this is, I must be very careful… this is, our Number One knows about this…

Ntshisi: Yes, he explained that to me ma’am

Anderson: OK, so, it’s political…

Anderson then says to Ntshisi that she thinks he can allow them (the flight clearance request).