News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: Former Vrede councillor attacked by ‘Zwane’s private force’ after reporting dairy farm mismanagement, #StateCaptureInquiry hears

Radebe: “In 2017, towards the end of 2017, in Phumelela municipal storerooms, did surface four brand new [Range] Rovers, and when we followed on that case we found that there was a document from the Department of Agriculture, which said those cars were bought by the Department of Agriculture to fund the farmers, with two Range Rovers…”

Radebe says up to today, everybody in the community is at a loss. “We don’t know what happened with that case,” says Radebe.

Radebe wraps up his testimony by telling Zondo that the commission is the “last resort for us as whistleblowers, and people on the ground to speak to”.

Radebe finally asks the commission to please look into the harassment that the whistleblowers suffer. “It’s not just a physical one. This thing goes deep – deep, deep, deep, deep – and it puts the life of the people who speak out at risk, and most of the time we live in fear…”