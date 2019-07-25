News24.com | AS IT HAPPENED: Former Vrede councillor attacked by ‘Zwane’s private force’ after reporting dairy farm mismanagement, #StateCaptureInquiry hears
2019-07-25 13:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continued with testimony related to the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede and heard allegations of mismanagement, physical violence and political interference.
(Courtesy of SABC)
Radebe: “In 2017, towards the end of 2017, in Phumelela municipal storerooms, did surface four brand new [Range] Rovers, and when we followed on that case we found that there was a document from the Department of Agriculture, which said those cars were bought by the Department of Agriculture to fund the farmers, with two Range Rovers…”
Radebe says up to today, everybody in the community is at a loss. “We don’t know what happened with that case,” says Radebe.
Radebe wraps up his testimony by telling Zondo that the commission is the “last resort for us as whistleblowers, and people on the ground to speak to”.
Radebe finally asks the commission to please look into the harassment that the whistleblowers suffer. “It’s not just a physical one. This thing goes deep – deep, deep, deep, deep – and it puts the life of the people who speak out at risk, and most of the time we live in fear…”
ICYMI:
I didn’t sign off on Estina dairy farm project, former govt dept head tells Zondo commission
The acting head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Free State was not consulted about a document proposing the establishment of the Estina Dairy Farm Project, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Wednesday.
“I did not sign the submission because I believed at that time I was not even around, as there was a stage I was out of the country,” said Dr Takisi Masiteng.
Masiteng was referring to a document submitted on May 26, 2012, with the purpose of attaining approval for the proposal to enter a partnership with Estina for a dairy project in Vrede, Free State.
ICYMI:
Hawks did not investigate death threats, Estina beneficiary tells state capture inquiry
Death threats aimed at Estina dairy farm project beneficiary Ephraim Dhlamini were not investigated by the Hawks, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday.
These threats were made shortly after the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) visited the project in the Free State and closed it down, the commission heard.
“They did not inform me that they were coming and that they were looking for me. Next thing I heard, Vrede police were looking for me.
“I went to them and they told me that they shut down the project, together with the NPA and that they have compiled all of the assets that are there,” Dhlamini testified at the inquiry, where the spotlight was on the Gupta-linked project.
ICYMI:
‘I do not trust the Public Protector’ – Estina dairy farm project beneficiary
A beneficiary of the controversial Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State says he still does not trust Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
“We (beneficiaries) got to a point where we did not trust her. I did not trust her as a person anymore. Even to this day, I do not trust her,” Ephraim Dhlamini told the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Dhlamini’s evidence put the spotlight on the Gupta-linked project, in which one hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of an empowerment scheme.
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: State capture hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how bold promises were made to beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project, but nothing ever materialised.
On Tuesday, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the project’s beneficiaries, told the Zondo commission farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kickstart the project.
Instead, the former agriculture MEC in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.
Dhlamini said Zwane’s father was a pastor and in charge of the choir, adding it had to cut its trip short because its members all had diarrhoea while in India.
ICYMI:
Estina farm project: State capture inquiry hears how legislature failed the people of the Free State
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project was a classic example of how the provincial legislature and its committees failed the people of the Free State.
On Monday, Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when the alleged irregularities in the project took place, the committee chairperson “blocked opposition members’ attempts to probe these issues”.
He said when opposition members in the legislature raised the issue they were “ridiculed and insulted by the governing party” in attempts to deviate from those issues.
“This is a classic example of how the legislature and its committees have failed the people of the Free State by not allowing this issue to be interrogated,” Jankielsohn added.
ICYMI:
Beneficiaries of collapsed Estina dairy farm project still sidelined, state capture inquiry hears
A member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn, has detailed how beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project are still being sidelined.
Jankielsohn was testifying before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
He told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo the beneficiaries’ exclusion was “very strange” to him, adding government projects should benefit beneficiaries on the ground.
“Many Vrede residents are poor, there’s huge unemployment and people were hoping that this project would bring some relief to at least 80 people who were identified as beneficiaries, and unfortunately, they are still sidelined.
