News24.com | Army deployment in Cape Town still going ahead, but not on Friday – SANDF
2019-07-12 14:00
The South African National Defence Force has confirmed that the deployment of the army into gang-infested areas on the Cape Flats will not go ahead on Friday, but will still go ahead as soon as feasible.
News24 has created its own showcase to detail Cape Town’s underworld – who is said to be linked and how raids by police, Hawks and other authorities fit in.
Read more about it here
Last Updated at
Share
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi has confirmed the deployment of the army into gang-infested areas on the Cape Flats will not go ahead on Friday.
Mgobozi told News24 that the order to send the army, announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Thursday, would no longer proceed on Friday.
He could also not confirm if it would be going ahead on Saturday, and did not give any reasons for the delay.
Cele told Parliament on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light to the request to send army personnel into 10 precincts in the Western Cape known for its high attempted murder rates.
The deployment is meant to last for three months.
It remains unclear when the SANDF will arrive in the Cape.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl04$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi has confirmed the deployment of the army into gang-infested areas on the Cape Flats will not go ahead on Friday.
Mgobozi told News24 that the order to send the army, announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Thursday, would no longer proceed on Friday.
He could also not confirm if it would be going ahead on Saturday, and did not give any reasons for the delay.
Cele told Parliament on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light to the request to send army personnel into 10 precincts in the Western Cape known for its high attempted murder rates.
The deployment is meant to last for three months.
It remains unclear when the SANDF will arrive in the Cape.
“>
Share
This is where the army will be deployed in Cape Town
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will help the police contain gangsterism in the Western Cape’s 10 police precincts with the highest attempted murder rates.
The 10 precincts identified by Cele are:
– Bishop Lavis;
– Mitchells Plain;
– Delft;
– Elsies River;
– Nyanga;
– Khayelitsha;
– Mfuleni;
– Philippi;
– Kraaifontein;
– Manenberg.
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl22$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
This is where the army will be deployed in Cape Town
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will help the police contain gangsterism in the Western Cape’s 10 police precincts with the highest attempted murder rates.
The 10 precincts identified by Cele are:
- Bishop Lavis;
- Mitchells Plain;
- Delft;
- Elsies River;
- Nyanga;
- Khayelitsha;
- Mfuleni;
- Philippi;
- Kraaifontein;
- Manenberg.
“>
Share
Ramaphosa gives green light for army to go into Cape’s gang-infested areas
The South African National Defence Force will join an operation to clamp down on Cape Town’s gang infested areas on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday evening.
He made the announcement towards the end of his budget speech, and elaborated further at a press briefing shortly thereafter.
He said after last weekend, where 13 people were killed in 24 hours in Phillipi, he spoke with Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
They concluded: “This can’t continue.”
<input name="ctl00$ctl00$MainBodyPlaceholder$Column1Placeholder$articleLiveUpdateBody$rptPosts$ctl40$hfPostTitle" type="hidden" id="hfPostTitle" value="
Ramaphosa gives green light for army to go into Cape’s gang-infested areas
The South African National Defence Force will join an operation to clamp down on Cape Town’s gang infested areas on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday evening.
He made the announcement towards the end of his budget speech, and elaborated further at a press briefing shortly thereafter.
He said after last weekend, where 13 people were killed in 24 hours in Phillipi, he spoke with Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
They concluded: "This can’t continue."
“>