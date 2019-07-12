News24.com | Army deployment in Cape Town still going ahead, but not on Friday – SANDF

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi has confirmed the deployment of the army into gang-infested areas on the Cape Flats will not go ahead on Friday.

Mgobozi told News24 that the order to send the army, announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Thursday, would no longer proceed on Friday.

He could also not confirm if it would be going ahead on Saturday, and did not give any reasons for the delay.

Cele told Parliament on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light to the request to send army personnel into 10 precincts in the Western Cape known for its high attempted murder rates.

The deployment is meant to last for three months.

It remains unclear when the SANDF will arrive in the Cape.