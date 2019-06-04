News24.com | Are we judging Mkhwebane fairly?

Whether

or not we as a nation trust Busisiwe Mkhwebane, we still owe her an open, fair and

transparent inquiry driven by public interest and not our narrow political

preferences, writes Ralph Mathekga.

The

situation unfolding around the office of the Public Protector is a major test for

whether South Africans are able to strike a balance between protecting the

integrity of democratic institutions on the one hand, and managing our fascination

with personalities on the other hand.

Since

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane replaced Advocate Thuli Madonsela as the Public Protector,

the reputation of the office has been under scrutiny from different

stakeholders across society. Mkhwebane’s appointment by Jacob Zuma was met with

suspicions about whether the then embattled president was looking for an

executive-minded Public Protector after Madonsela’s litany of reports in which his

administration was found wanting.

After

a bruising battle with Madonsela about her reports, Zuma would have no appetite

to appoint an affective Public Protector. Mkhwebane’s appointment was therefore

seen as Zuma’s attempt to weaken the office by deploying to it an alleged

former intelligence minion. Different political parties approved Mkhwebane’s

appointment with all sorts of disclaimers attached. The EFF even threatened to

remove her in the future if they found out she was a spy. All of that is now

water under the bridge since the EFF is playing the role of a certified mbongi

(praise singers) for Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane’s

record in the office thus far has not absolved her from the suspicions she was confronted

with during her appointment. She has come out with some bizarre reports, two of

which have been successfully challenged in court. In these instances, the court

has declared her reports unlawful, unconstitutional, and so forth.

Her

finding that there was no wrongdoing in the controversial Gupta-engineered

Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State was declared beyond comprehension by

the court. The judgment came after Mkhwebane suffered a blow in the High Court

following a successful challenge against her report on the Reserve Bank and Absa

matter. The Absa and Vrede farm cases showed that resolute and honest parties

can successfully challenge Mkhwebane in court.

The

general concern that seems to be gathering around Mkhwebane’s reports thus far

is that they are lacking in reason and substance. So far, they seem to have

been based on some conspiracy theories, instead of rational arguments grounded in

the mandate of the Public Protector. Some have criticised her reports as

answering questions that have not been raised whilst not providing solid

answers to the questions that have been raised. In one of the reports, Mkhwebane

bizarrely even suggested a constitutional amendment to change the mandate of

the Reserve Bank.

During

the Madonsela era, the office of the Public Protector enjoyed a near messianic

stature. Madonsela kept growing a stronger backbone as an independent-minded Public

Protector caring for the vulnerable in society. But Mkhwebane is rather

gathering a reputation as a Public Protector whose reports keep on getting

overturned in court. She does not enjoy the benefit of the doubt as someone who

is acting in the public interest. Instead, she is seen to be driven by sinister

political agendas and it has been argued recently that her continued tenure as

Public Protector is harming the integrity of the institution.

Too many negative judgments?

Indeed,

a case can be made that Mkhwebane has had too many negative court judgments on

her reports to justify it as a normal pattern of engagement with the office. Too

many successful court challenges mounted against Mkhwebane’s findings should

indeed raise concerns about her ability to do her job properly, whichever

political views she may hold as a person.

Mkhwebane

was surely not hired to produce weak reports that can be ripped apart by primary

school kids! She was hired to do her job diligently, based on rigorous defence

of the public interest; instead of justifying reports on the basis of

conspiracy theories fabricated by a faction of the ANC fighting internal battles.

If we put aside ideas about how Mkhwebane feels about parties such as Absa or

Pravin Gordhan, for example, her reports where those parties were implicated

can be objectively assessed based on their rigour, depth and substance.

If

Mkhwebane happens to enjoy listening to Deputy President David Mabuza’s wisdom on

ethical leadership, her report and investigations into a complaint implicating

Mabuza could be objectively assessed on its rigour and substantive depth.

Doing her job in good faith?

This

brings me to the difficult question as to what to do about Mkhwebane as the Public

Protector. We should ask if Mkhwebane deliberately compromised the integrity of

her office by issuing sub-standard reports driven by political agendas or if

she is just an unlikable personality with strange political preferences yet

doing her job in good faith. Can we justify her overturned reports as genuine

mistakes by a Public Protector acting in good faith, or a hatchet job aimed at

achieving a sinister political agenda therefore justifying her removal from

office?

Removing

Mkhwebane from office simply because some people don’t like her would be an

obsession with personality instead of focusing on the strength of institutions.

If she is doing her job diligently without prejudice, she should remain in that

position so long as her record shows that she is strengthening the office as an

institution of democracy.

It

is therefore important that Parliament hold an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s

position as the Public Protector. The aim of this inquiry should not be to

remove her from office, but to establish if her record (of reports being

overturned) is caused by genuine mistake, genuine incompetence or the pursuit

of a sinister political agenda.

The

inquiry should be on how Mkhwebane’s quality of work relates to the mandate of

the office. If the accusations are that her reports are full of conspiracies

and untested reasoning, this does not justify a decision to remove her by

advancing similar conspiracy reasoning. It is important to objectively

establish the reasons for her sloppiness.

Only

an inquiry driven by reason and principle will eventually protect the integrity

of the office of the Public Protector.

– Ralph Mathekga is a political analyst and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa’s Turn.

