News24.com | ANC veteran Ben Turok has died

ANC veteran Ben Turok has died at the age of 92, his family has announced.

In a statement, the family said that Turok – a former anti-apartheid activist, economics professor and former Member of Parliament – had died on Monday.

Turok’s son, Professor Ivan Turok, confirmed that the statement had been sent on behalf of the family, which includes his two brothers Fred and Neil, and their mother Mary.

“The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, in the early hours of Monday, 9th December, aged 92,” the family statement read.

“He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa. He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout.

“He asked for his death to marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country.

“His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed.”

A long-serving anti-apartheid activist, Turok was one of the party delegates tasked with drawing up and presenting the Freedom Charter in 1955. He also served three years in prison for his activism during apartheid in the 1960s.

Turok was also known as one of two MPs who abstained from a Parliamentary vote on the so-called “Secrecy Bill” in 2011, raising the ire of the ANC for siding with their consciences on the matter.

He also served as the Director of the Institute for African Alternatives.

More to follow.