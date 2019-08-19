News24.com | Adriaan Basson: Connecting the dots of the Zupta fightback

The actors enabling Jacob Zuma and the Guptas to have their way are desperate to divert attention away from their own sins to whatever mud they can throw at Cyril Ramaphosa, writes Adriaan Basson.

Public

Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the EFF, two controversial Sunday Independent journalists and a

sophisticated social media bot campaign are the main actors at the heart of the

Zuma faction’s fightback against the Cyril Ramaphosa presidency.

Although it

is still unclear at this point whether the fightback campaign is orchestrated, centrally

driven or linked to current or former intelligence operatives, events of the

past two months have shown an intensity in targeting Ramaphosa and his public

enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan.

There has

rarely been a week during which Ramaphosa and/or Gordhan has not been publicly

attacked by one or more of these actors. The

background to this is the intensity with which Advocate Shamila Batohi, the

national director of public prosecutions, is assembling a strategy and team to

arrest and prosecute the biggest benefactors of the Zupta era’s state capture.

At this

stage, it seems that the Zuma fightback squad has been faster out of the blocks

than Batohi, who has had to make peace with the fact that she was handed a

limping NPA. Batohi had to apply Dettol and band-aid to people and systems to

recover quickly from a lost decade of political interference in the work of the

NPA.

She is down two

deputies with the early retirement of Advocate Silas Ramaite over the weekend

and needs to strengthen the team around her expeditiously to make up lost

ground.

What is she

up against?

It is

estimated that South Africa lost more than R100bn during the reign of Zuma and

his friends, the Guptas. Through a litany of dubious transactions and political

machinations, billions were siphoned off state-owned enterprises like Transnet,

Eskom and Denel.

No wonder

the latter can no longer pay its staff’s salaries.

The actors

enabling Zuma and the Guptas to have their way – from Brian Molefe to Matshela

Koko, Ben Ngubane, Anoj Singh, Malusi Gigaba, Dan Mantsha and Salim Essa – are

desperate to divert attention away from their own sins to whatever mud they can

throw at Ramaphosa.

They’d much

rather have us talking about Gavin Watson’s R500 000 donation to the CR17

campaign for many more months than putting the focus back on where it was

before Ramaphosa took over (and the EFF still supported the Zuma-must-go

movement).

This is

where it becomes murky. Because nobody can legitimately argue that Mkhwebane’s

focus on Watson’s donation to Rampahosa’s campaign doesn’t justify a legitimate

investigation by the Public Protector.

It

ultimately comes down to a question of priorities. There is a reason that

Mkhwebane chose to focus much more of her time and energy on the Gordhan and

Ramaphosa investigations, flawed as they may be, than the Estina probe that

implicates ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Her role is

ultimately to protect the public against rogue state organs, not the accounting

of private political candidate campaigns.

Magashule is

firmly in the Zuma faction and his role in Free State capture as former premier

deserves Bosasa-like scrutiny from Mkhwebane and her office (remember that his

sons were employed by the Guptas; he assisted the family in “legitimising”

the landing of a private jet at Waterkloof; he approved the Estina project and

directed millions of the province’s advertising spend to the Guptas’ New Age

newspaper).

Which brings

me to the Sunday Independent,

the anti-Ramaphosa faction’s favourite leaking ground. After their careers came

to a crash with the Sunday Times’

mea culpa over multiple wrong stories about what they dubbed the “Sars

rogue unit”, journalists Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Piet Rampedi have

reinvented themselves as frontpage writers of the Iqbal Survé-owned Sunday

Independent.

Coincidentally,

Survé hired them around the same time as he realised that the

Mpati Commission into the Public Investment Corporation was not going to be

kind to him or his businesses.

Week-after-week,

Wa Afrika and Rampedi are fed bank statements, emails and inside information

about Mkhwebane’s investigations into the president. Of course, there is

nothing wrong about publishing these details if they are in the public interest

– I would have done the same (and have published some of the emails on News24).

But context

matters and the two gentlemen in question have to this day refused to accept

responsibility for their anti-Sars stories that contributed significantly to

the breaking-down of the taxman’s investigative capacity. Rampedi uses his

Twitter account to denigrate other journalists who don’t agree with his world

views and calls them a “cabal” (I am number 28 on his list).

What remains

to be said about the EFF, that has flip-flopped more than a Russian acrobat at

the prime of her career? They are firmly driving the anti-Ramaphosa,

pro-Mkhwebane narrative on social media and in public for political gain.

It basically

comes down to this: for as long as Batohi and her colleagues at the NPA don’t

make arrests, the fightback will continue unabated and Ramaphosa will

increasingly look like a lame duck.

