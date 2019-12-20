News24.com | Absa apologises for digital banking fiasco but customers are not impressed

Absa has apologised to its customers after a digital banking glitch on its app and website, which occurred on Friday morning, raised their hackles.

“Our technical teams are working hard to resolve this as soon as they can. Our sincerest apologies to our customers,” the bank said in a tweet.

However, people on social media have not taken kindly to this, complaining about the issue throughout the day.

With Christmas just around the corner, some customers had trouble paying their staff on time.

Others took a deeper look at the situation.

Absa has been diligent in replying to tweets complaining of the issue and their services seem to back.