New Research Explains How Brands Can Make The Most Of Email Marketing By Chukwudi Nwokike

A 2020 research compiled by the Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customer emails.

The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent out from their platform in Africa alone.

Speaking on the issue, Chukwudi Nwokike, Client Success Manager, said, “In Nigeria, there is a growing need by organisations and brands to communicate with customers via emails because, unlike traditional marketing and texts, a clearer and more specific message can be disseminated directly to the target audience on their devices. The beauty of emails is that there are integrations and tools put in place to seamlessly track customer engagement through open and click rates.”







The report highlights important metrics that were reviewed and used as a yardstick for monitoring the email behaviour in Nigeria, including but not limited to exclamation marks, question marks, subject line length, and others.

It also points out the two important metrics which brands should take cognisance of before sending out emails to prospects and customers – they are open rates and click rates.

Why do people open emails? It is an important question of relevance every brand must understand before sending out emails. In this comprehensive report, 1 billion emails are analyzed in various ways which matter to businesses and user behaviors, including the subject line in emails, the category of emails sent, the best day of the week to send out emails and the best time to have emails sent out to the target audience which will in turn boost the open and click rates.

“With over 1 billion emails sent out in 2019, the 2020 banking report notes that over 20% of emails are opened on Saturday and emails have the highest engagement from customers on Wednesday and Saturday. Automated emails are gradually gaining prominence and this is explained in the 2020 Report. The benefit attached to automated email is that it increased the rate of emails opened significantly,” the firm noted

The banking report further revealed that unsubscribe rates were highest for brands who sent 0-4 emails in a week noting that this explains why brands lose their contacts to unsubscribes. The report further highlighted measures brands can put in place to ensure the unsubscribes become as minimal as possible.

“Sending relevant emails is more important than the frequency of emails sent out to subscribers. We want to advise marketers in 2020 that it is important to take Gmail delivery seriously to see improved engagement because 73% of email subscribers who engage in emails sent out are Gmail users. The attention span of the average reader is short, and Nigerians are not left out. Therefore, for brands to get their message across to email subscribers and customers, it is pertinent that they uphold most of the facts written in the 2020 banking report which will serve as a comprehensive guide to engaging their subscribers and making the best out of every campaign. More details on the research result can be found on https://bit.ly/2020-how-Nigeria-reads-emails,” Netcore explained.

The Client Success Managers at Netcore believe that for brands to get their message across to email subscribers and customers, it is pertinent that they uphold most of the facts written in the 2020 banking report which will serve as a comprehensive guide to engaging their subscribers and making the best out of every campaign.

Chukwudi Nwokike, Client Success Manager, Netcore Solutions