New Music: YCee releases’ Quarantunes’ EP, Rema on ‘Simple Things’ and more

YCee is out with a two-track EP called Quarantunes, a concluding footnote to 2019’s alter ego-inspired Ycee vs Zaheer. The coronavirus pandemic has forced musical artists into scaling back on productivity, and Quarantunes will feel like a time capsule to relive those turbulent times, for whatever reason. The EP has got production touches from WXLA and Byrm – Midf (Money I Dey Find) finds Ycee being tunnel-visioned, staccato punchlines as he raps about making money while Tell Nobody drops considerably in tempo, a slow groove number courting his love interest to stay with him.

9ice clarifies song about winning a Grammy

Remember when 9ice about winning a Grammy years ago on Street Credibility? He has earned a status in the industry about how the award has perpetually eluded him. In an interview with Pulse, the Gongo Aso singer tried to clarify: ”People are getting it wrong. I didn’t promise anyone a Grammy award; I promised myself. I promised myself a lot of things. I promised myself a Music of Black Origin award and I got it. I promised myself to be one of the most reckoned with artistes and I’ve achieved that.”

DJDS features Rema AND Tory Lanez on ‘Simple Things’

As Rema continues his international streak of collaborations, he teams up with American duo DJDS on Simple Things, which enlists Tory Lanez as well.

