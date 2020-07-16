New Music: Wizkid recruits H.E.R on new single ‘Smile’ and more

As Wizkid’s Made In Lagos gains momentum towards it release day (whenever that is), he has dropped a single titled Smile off the project, featuring American artist H.E.R. Wizkid has also unveiled an enticing guest list for Made in Lagos, from Ella Mai, Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley and Nigerian artistes like Tems, Starboy Terri, Skepta and Burna Boy. The list of producers includes long-time collaborators of the singer such as Blaqjerzee, Sarz and Mut4y, and other big names of the West African scenes (London, P2J Music and Juls).

[embedded content]

Show Dem Camp releases visuals for True Story ft Burna Boy

Show Dem Camp has finally released the visuals of True Story, an animated video which recruits Burna Boy. Watch below.

[embedded content]