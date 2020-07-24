New Music: Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Kida Kudz and more

Tolani – Badman

Most will remember Tolani with 2019’s Maybe Baby, a whispery R&B earworm that fashioned her as a serious artiste to watch. Since then, she’s gone a bit under the radar, releasing a few other singles with wide intervals between them. She’s back, sort of, with Badman, and it’s obvious she’s leaning towards more Afrobeats sounds. It works.

Tiwa Savage ft DJ Ganyani and De Mogul – Dangerous Love (Remix)

Tiwa Savage’s Afrobeat-drenched single Dangerous Love (still think the cover art is very much on the nose) gets a electronic makeover with DJ Ganyani and De Mogul. The new instrumentation allows Savage to vocally make huge R&B statements, tonally as well.

Selelebobo – Bobo of Africa

The hallmark of Selelebobo’s artistry has been dance-ready songs. This year alone, despite the current pandemic, the singer has churned out singles like Eliza and Ova, the latter in which he features Tekno. He’s consolidating on that momentum with a just-released 7-track EP titled Bobo of Africa, which taps Charass and Tekno on songs like Kilode and Dai Dai respectively. The release of the EP speaks to the trend of Nigerian acts putting out short-form projects, to save energy and money as the pandemic continues.

Fireboy DML – Eli

Fireboy is among a small cache of music sensations that have won over the industry, and fans, in such a short time. Perhaps because there’s a genuine complexity about them, and versatility too. His latest single Eli is sonically blissful, a slow reggae song beginning with mournful flute work and a saxophone run towards the end. Listen.

Kida Kudz – Buga

Kida Kudz has come a long way since cutting his teeth on the Peak Talent Show in 2010 and then courting the UK Afrobeat market after he left Nigeria. For his latest single Buga, he teams up with Joey B and Falz. The song’s swaggering confidence, and catchy one-line chorus, hits a crescendo with Falz’s lyrical signatures that leans into innocuous mischief.

