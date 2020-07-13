New Music: The Cavemen’s ‘Anita’ is highlife perfection, DJ Cuppy’s ‘Jollof on the Jet’ out Friday

Off their upcoming album Roots, biological brothers Benjamin and Kingsley Okorie, lead singers of highlife fusion band The Cavemen, are out with a new single titled Anita. Imprinted with all their usual tics and signatures, Anita further expands their highlife project with energetic rhythms designed to make you dance. Stream Anita below.

Cuppy’s ‘Jollof on the Jet’ is out Friday

Since DJ Cuppy announced that she was working on herdebut project Original Copy, the singer-disc jockey was tapped to host Apple Music’s first radio show in Africa, and then got signed to London-based label Platoon. Today, she asked fans to guess which artistes she collaborated with on Jollof on the Jet, a single off the album due out Friday.

Ding ding ding – Rema and current Afrofusion sensation Oma Lay were revealed a while later, artistic choices that signals DJ Cuppy going for star power for the album. While that is hypothetical, her duet with Zlatan on the feel-good smash hit Gelato had undeniable success, gaining repeated plays on radio and pegged up on DJ turntables.

Currently, DJ Cuppy is amassing a lot of goodwill from fans, and her pre-album promotion on social media has been top-notch. We can’t wait for the roll out.

When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.