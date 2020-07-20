New Music: Pop Smoke featuring Davido and Burna Boy, Niniola’s ‘Addicted’ and more

Niniola – Addicted

Signature heavy bass resurface in Niniola’s Addicted, released last Friday, and off her upcoming sophomore Colours and Sounds. Teaming up again with close and long-time producer Sarz, Addicted is Niniola doing effortlessly doing vocal runs, a streak of R&B and retaining all the sonic flavours that have come to define her Afrohouse sound.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

DJ Cuppy – Jollof on the Jet ft Rema x Rayvanny

DJ Cuppy recruits Rema and Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny on Jollof on the Set, off her upcoming debut Original Cuppy. The song marinates in mainstream Afrobeat rhythms and considerably uplifted by the input of both guest artistes.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Pop Smoke x Davido x Burna Boy – Shoot For the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Last month, it was announced that Davido and Burna Boy were set to feature on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album. A deluxe version was released today, which taps Davido on a song titled Tsunami and Burna Boy on Enjoy Yourself (Remix).

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]