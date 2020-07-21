New Music: Jidenna, Mike World, Koffee and more

Jidenna ft Bullish – Black Magic Hour

Jidenna has had pockets of mainstream success straddling the American music market and Nigeria, sloughing off his garbed, colonial-leaning aesthetics and evolving into chic rap boy. On Black Magic Hour where he features Bullish, he traces his ancestral roots through a tightly controlled rap flow that is biting as it is cheeky. The video is intense and vivid and has Jidenna defying gravity in some moments. It’s black magic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb3wKRXvBGM

Mike World – What You Want

Born Michael Ikechukwu Isiche, Mike World’s What You Want layers R&B vocals on synthezied beats. It feels a little lo-fi, but the song has its charms.

Koffee – Lockdown

Lockdown is Koffee’s first single of 2020, and for obvious reasons. The coronavirus pandemic that forced everyone into quarantine had taken a toll on the music scene as well. On the bright side, the Grammy award winner has released a song inspired by it. Have a listen.