New Music: 2Baba, B Red, King Ajaa and more

B-Red – Fall Again

DMW artiste B-Red has released his first single of the year titled Fall Again, a mid-tempo, groovy joint produced by Magic Boi and mix and mastered by STG. The song is off his upcoming album. B-Red only seems to exist in our peripheral consciousness, dropping songs conveniently before disappearing. Perhaps, we can sustain some momentum with his forthcoming project.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

2baba, Yemi Alade, Amanda Black, and more – Stand Together

With the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic still unrelenting, 2Baba leads other African artistes on the continent in a much-needed solidarity anthem against the ongoing crisis. Titled Stand Together, the song features Ahmed Soultan(Morocco), Ben Pol (Tanzania), Teni (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Stanley Enow (Cameroon), Gigi La Mayne (South Africa), Prodigio (Angola) and finally, and Betty G (Ethiopia).

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

King Ajaa – Ajaa Shin Shin

Produced by Princetonbeatz, rapper King Ajaa has released Ajaa Shin Shin under the DMW label. Needless to say, he’s now with the burgeoning DMW family under Davido. Ajaa Shin Shin has playful rap flows and presents Ajaa as an artiste to watch.