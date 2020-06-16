NBA Elections: The Unprovoked Attacks On Ademola Ogunlana By Idowu Awopeju

If you want to be different in your ideological make up in life, you must have a thick skin to stand and withstand the expected consequences. For a lawyer in this part of the world, it is more serious, thick skin alone may not suffice, so you add ruggedness to the mix. And if you prescribe celestial fortification, you may not be totally wrong.

In Ademola Ogunlana, I saw a man being pelted with bricks, literarily for being upright and forthright. Not satisfied with the futility of the organized crucifixion, they decided to tie him to a stake under the guise of disqualification, in a race that is dominated by cash and crumbs for some slavish would–be voters.

When the big wigs were trying to outdo and undo themselves in the rhetoric of endorsements, nobody looked at his direction, creating a laughable impression that he was either a misfit or an outcast.

Were Hushpuppy to be around, I am certain that he would have exercised his inalienable right and thrown his weight behind one of the presidential hopefuls. That is how entertaining the spree of endorsement has become.

Foreseeably, a mischievously calculated attempt has been made to elbow Adesina Ogunlana Esq out of the presidential race due to the non–issuance of a letter of good standing by his home branch, NBA Ikeja. To an average critical thinker and keen observer of the exercise, this is no doubt a self – help or a short cut when it has become incontrovertible that his irresistible personality has endeared him to those who are on the mission of shaking the system to its foundation and shame the self-acclaimed shakers and movers.







Even his foremost in-house enemy from his home bar, NBA, Ikeja, attested to his peerless performance since the ‘marketing awareness’ that preceded the eventual campaign, which as it were, is enough to send jitters down their spine.

I love to hold my tongue and enjoy whatever peace allotted to my space in peace but this ignoble disqualification is not only threatening my inner and outer peace but it is a systemic disenfranchisement of thousands of conscious, revolutionary minded lawyers.

Assuming without conceding that Ademola Ogunlana is integrity-deficit, then why are his enemies in a hurry to bury his ambition? Why are they hamstringing and arm -twisting him by co-opting ECNBA into their pull-him-down-at-all-costs iniquitous pedestrian campaign of calumny unbefitting of motorpark louts, let alone lawyers for goodness sake?

Now that they have seen that having massive war-chest is not an open sesame to achieving political goal, they are resorting to underhand and backhand tactics. It will not work In Sha Allah!!

Notwithstanding the morale-dampening momentary setback, I am optimistic that the disqualification will be overturned on appeal, the ECNBA’s integrity is not in doubt, God forbid that they succumb to ‘adult delinquency”.

Idowu Awopeju. Esq.

