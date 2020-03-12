Naira Marley Named Nigeria’s Most Viewed Artiste On YouTube In 2019

Video-sharing platform, Youtube has announced Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley as Nigeria’s most-viewed artiste for 2019

This was disclosed during YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launch at the Google Incubator Hub in Lagos.

The ‘top 10 most viewed artists in Nigeria in 2019 list also includes Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Teni, Zlatan, Chris Brown, Olamide, Wizkid and Mercy Chinwo.

Speaking at the event, the ‘Tesumole crooner’ said:

“I listen to different types of music: Slow Jams, Fuji, Christian and Muslim songs, Indian songs like those in Bollywood.

“But a lot of things inspire me: a bit of the drums, a little bit of Fuji, a little bit of proper Yoruba songs.”