Na Ashawo Everybody Go Marry Las Las – Singer Soft

Village Reporter

Upcoming singer Soft may have just caused a stir online.

According to the Nigerian artiste, he feels every man who decides on getting married will end up marrying a prostitute.

In his words;

“Na Ashawo everybody go marry Las Las. Just grab your Own ASH now #Nomorevirgin.”

His post has since gotten many tongues wagging as a couple of his followers have taken to his comment section to drag him silly.

So guys, thoughts on how Soft thinks? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

