My music talent was reborn during my youth service –Kolon

F

ast rising musician, Lawrence Egede, popularly known as Kolon, been in the industry for quite a while.

The singer who, launched his debut album on December 15, 2019, also released the song titled ‘Money’ is excited about finally taking charge of his talent in music which has been begging for his attention for many years.

Just like many other fast rising music artistes, Kolon carved his unique stage name from the word ‘colonise’.

The young graduate and musician explained that his music career started when a music tune woke him up from sleep.

Speaking further about the years that set back his music career, he said “In truth, I lost the gift of music God gave me due to lack of proper orientation. I had music inside of me but it was suppressed by an initial desire of travelling abroad for greener pastures. Secondly I wanted to become an Engineer because I was persuaded by folks around me that told me not to quit my science background for music. Though, along the line, I had to shove the idea of Engineering and ended up in Business Administration. But through it all, music inside me kept demanding for undivided attention. To God be the Glory, it was during my youth service year that the music inside me came out with full force through an encounter I had in a dream that woke me up from sleep. Thereafter, I started giving music the undivided attention it has been demanding for from me”.

The following year, Kolon released two singles titled, ‘Sexy’ produced by J Sleeky and ‘Wetin I Go Do’ produced by Jiggy Jeg which was aired on Wazobia FM and Star FM in the year 2008.

From 2008 up to 2015, lots of songs were recorded by him but only a few of them were released.

Hit songs or not, the young singer whose genres of music are pop, reggea and afrobeat have given 12 years of his life to his music and he is most grateful t God for that.

Just like many up and coming music stars, Kolon have come across many challenges in building his music career.

“There are a lot of challenges I have encountered. But I count them as blessings in disguise. Anyway, to state the obvious, music is a capital intensive business. Therefore money is very important as well as the making of good music. This is the reason I am using this medium to call on well-meaning music sponsors and investors to come and sponsor my music projects because I got lots of good songs to offer to the world at large,” he said.

Kolon says his hobbies are playing table tennis and listening to music. He will be releasing another single titled ‘Jo’ on Valentine’s Day the 14th of February, 2020.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…