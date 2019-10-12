Muslims in Ghana march against hijab discrimination

Thousands of Muslims across Ghana on Saturday staged a street protest against hijab discrimination.

The peaceful march took place in key cities across the country’s 15 regions.

Most of the protesters were young Muslims who are pushing for total end to discrimination against the wearing of the hijab of Islamic headscarf.

They were joined by other prominent Muslim leaders in pushing for reforms.

There have been reports of Muslim young women in Ghana facing discrimination and challenges wearing their hijab to work places and in schools.

Nurses in Ghana have been the most affected as they are told the hijab is not part of the prescribed attire for their profession.

🔊 “Hijab is our identity

We are bold

We are beautiful

We are intelligent

We can work in your companies.

We are bankers

We are teachers

We are lawyers

We are inventers

We are future leaders

We are EVERYTHING!” 🧕🏾 #HijabIsAnIdentity #BeingMuslimInGhana #Ghana #Accra pic.twitter.com/eCcE370kvT — Jemila Abdulai – #GhanaReturnees 💫🇬🇭 (@jabdulai) October 12, 2019

Recently a WAEC invigilator asked a Muslim candidate to take off her veil before sitting for a paper.

The development once again drew condemnation from Muslim organizations and opinion leaders.

Saturday’s march according to organizers is part of a campaign dubbed #Myhijabmyidentity to create awareness about the institutional discrimination against Muslim ladies in that country.

Advocacy on social media

Some Muslims have been projecting the campaign on social media as well.

🧕🏾 Today I stand with my Muslim sisters who choose to wear the veil. Wearing a hijab is NOT illegal in #Ghana nor does it affect a woman’s ability to be professional or do her work. Stop asking women to remove their #hijab. #HijabIsAnIdentity #Ghana #BeingMuslimInGhana pic.twitter.com/sBWUI7arJ1 — Jemila Abdulai – #GhanaReturnees 💫🇬🇭 (@jabdulai) October 12, 2019

The protesters submitted petitions to government officials, demanding the respect of the rights of Muslims to wear their hijab.

The hijab according to many Muslims represents their identity and must not be the basis of discrimination.

Source: Africafeeds.com