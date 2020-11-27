Home | News | General | Music producer Don Jazzy’s mum celebrates him and his dad as they clock a new age, pens special note to them

<!– –>

<!– –>

– It is indeed a double celebration for the family of music producer Don Jazzy

– The Mavin boss and his dad are both celebrating their birthday

– Don Jazzy’s mum took to her Instagram page with a post dedicated to the two special men in her life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy’s mum, has a lot to be grateful for as she gets to celebrate the birthdays of two exceptional men in her life.

The Mavin Record boss and his dear father clocked a new age on the same day and they were both lovingly celebrated by a woman that holds both of them dear.

Taking to her Instagram page, the producer’s mum shared a photo that captured her husband and son together.

Don Jazzy’s mum celebrates him and his dad as they clock a new age.

Photo: @indianapicolo

Source: Instagram

The photo post was accompanied by a sweet and touching note in which she extended her best wishes to the celebrants and noted how lucky she is to have both of them in her life.

From grass to grace: Gospel singer Sinach changes the life of a young pure water seller, gives him scholarship

“Happy birthday to this handsome. Husband and Son @mavingrandpa and my Son @DonJazzy. I feel so lucky and grateful to be sharing life with both of you I love you both more than words can say. You people are amazing, Caring, kind, loving and more especially God-fearing.”

In a different portion of the post, the lucky woman heartily prayed for the two and congratulated them for both adding another year.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nigerians on social media also joined the woman in celebrating Don Jazzy and his dad. Read some congratulatory messages below:

ugonmabeauty said:

“Happy birthday to you both.”

kexitywilliams said:

“Happy birthday to you kings.”

dieladinma said:

“Happy birthday to the don and Grandpa.May your remaining years be the best of them all.”

After making it big, young Nigerian man visits mother in the village, showers her with gifts (video)

jacintaoparandudu said:

“Happy birthday son baba j, and dad.”

chiomskys_homes_interiors said:

“Happy birthday to you both….God bless you always.”

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy shared his birthday plans with his fans and followers online.

The music mogul said he would be celebrating his birthday in a unique and would be having dinner with 20 fans. He, however, noted that they must first meet his conditions.

Most Nigerians dream of spending their next birthday abroad | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music