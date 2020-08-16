Murder At Night By Mahmud Yahaya

It is a known fact that whatever lives shall eventually die. Death is and has always being inevitable, regardless of one’s status, affiliation, age, piety or otherwise. Death has neither passion nor compassion.

If there was anything shocking on Thursday night, August 13 in Bauchi State, is the murder of Hon. Musa Mante Baraza, a member of representing Dass constituency in the Bauchi state House of Assembly. Mante was lying on his sick bed in his village Baraza recuperating from the pandemic – COVID-19 when some unknown gunmen sent him to the land of no return. These unknown men did not end their atrocity there. They went further to kidnap his wives and a year old child. Reports indicated that these unidentified gunmen were armed robbers.







While pondering on the matter, I was impelled by sudden impulse to ask these questions:

If they were armed robbers, why did they had to kill the lawmaker?

Why abduct his family?

Could this be politically motivated?

Could they have been sent by someone?

What do they stand gain by this devilish act?.

Unfortunately, only these perpetrators of this heinous act can provide answers to these questions.

In accordance with Islamic injunctions, the remains of the late Hon. Musal Mante Baraza was buried at the Dass central burial ground after funeral prayers the following day. The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Dass Central Mosque with thousands of sympathisers, including the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, members of the Assembly and other personalities.

The demise of the law maker has shocked not only his relatives but the entire state of Bauchi, as the Bauchi State governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, was reported to have said “Innalillahi Wainna Ilaihi Raji’un. I received the killing of our lawmaker by unknown gunmen with great shock and that has shown that we need to put extra efforts in collaboration with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our people.

“With this unfortunate incident, Bauchi State Government will work in close collaboration with security agencies to identify those involved in the killing so that they will face the full wrath of the law”. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammedb described the demise of the lawmaker as a great loss to the state.

This was according to a statement by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, Governor Mohammed stated this when he led top government officials on a condolence visit to the palace of Emir of Dass and the residence of the deceased.

The governor sympathized with the immediate family of the lawmaker, Dass Emirate Council and members of the state House of Assembly over the loss, promising to take stiffer measures to address security concerns in the area.

He said the state government will work in collaboration with security agencies with a view to fishing out those involved in killing of the late. Mante Baraza for them to be brought to justice.

He then prayed that Almighty Allah will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

Muktar Gidado added that the state government delegation to the funeral was led by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Sadiq, who is from Dass Local Government Area.

Earlier, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, described the death of the late. Hon. Musa Mante Baraza, as shocking and a great loss to the state.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, people of Dass constituency and members of the Assembly. In a statement signed by his spokesman, Abdul Ahmad Burra. The Speaker said he was yet to recover from the trauma of the devastating news of the merciless murder of Baraza.

He, however, stated that he submits everything to Almighty Allah, who states in the Qur’an that every soul shall taste death.

Suleiman condemned the attack and murder of the lawmaker and vowed to work with security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the devilish act.

The Speaker described the deceased as a God-fearing person, humble and a dependable ally who served and related with people selflessly and honourably.

According to him, the deceased lawmaker did not only dedicate his time but also deployed resources to the service of his constituents.

He added that the late Baraza diligently discharged his responsibilities as the chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, declaring that the deceased contributed immensely to the business of the House.

“As member representing the good people of Dass, Hon. Mante dedicated his time and resources towards ensuring the well-being of his constituents. He was always at the forefront of serving the interest of his people and dear state.

“He lived a simple and exemplary life worthy of emulation. The fact that he had lived in his village interacting and serving his people, speaks volumes on how faithful and humble late Hon. Musa Mante Baraza was.

“As Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Mante diligently and effectively discharged his responsibility by being so much dedicated and committed to finding solutions to many problems affecting people across the state.

“He has contributed immensely in the lawmaking business and other functions of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“He was so much friendly and kind to all of us his colleagues and staff of the Assembly. Indeed, we will lose his elderly and statesmanly gestures, joviality and the jokes we always shared during plenary, meetings and other engagements,” the Speaker declared.

According to Suleiman, the deceased lawmaker died at a time that his family, the people of Dass constituency and the state, in general, needed him the most. He urged the bereaved family, colleagues and constituents to take solace and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.

As the late. Hon. Musa Mante Baraza was laid to rest, one can see how he was described by different personalities. If he were a rascal, he would have been described as such. This should serve as an example not only to politicians, but to everybody.

Remember!

You may die or be killed, but your legacy and good work will live on till eternity.

May the soul of all the departed rest in paradise.

Mahmud Yahaya writes from

Bauchi State University, Gadau,

Faculty of Law.

[email protected]