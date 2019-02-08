MTN expands data penetration in Rwanda

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI – MTN Rwanda is intensifying strategies to drive data penetration in the East African country.

follows the launch of a three-month long Internet Fest (iFest) focusing on promoting data services to both current and potential data users.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at Remera Taxi Park in Kigali, Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Acheampong, said MTN’s objective is to drive data penetration to the masses by offering enjoyable customer experience and value.

“As part of our vision of delivering a bold, new Digital World to our customers, the iFest is intended to take the digital experience and access to the Internet closer to the people. We will be educating the masses on the benefits of the Internet, showcasing MTN’s wide product and service portfolio as well as offer data enabled devices at the most affordable prices.”

As part of its customer centric approach, MTN recently dropped its mobile out-of-bundle internet price to Frw10 (US$0,01) /MB from Frw56/MB, making it the lowest out-of-bundle rate in Rwanda.

Acheampong said despite “growth of data subscribers on the network, many Rwandans were yet to experience the benefits of the internet.

“We want to create awareness of the vast opportunities available to them with MTN Data” he added.

In 2018, MTN invested $20 million on modernizing and transforming the network that has so far enhanced 3G coverage, data volume and improved data speeds across the country using the 900 MHz spectrum.