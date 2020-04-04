Mr Vice President: Why Are You The Missing Leader During This Coronavirus Pandemic? By Ademola Bello







Dear Vice-President Osinbajo,

I hope this email finds you well. It was reported in Nigerian newspapers on Friday that Nigeria recorded new Coronavirus deaths and that 20 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

In this moment of a global pandemic that grips the economy, you are nowhere to be found to reassure and comfort Nigerians by doing daily briefings. Alas! your silence during this pandemic is not a sign of strength. It is a sign of weaknesses on your part. You should be the person that coordinates and overseas Nigerian Government effort to prevent, contain, and mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. Unfortunately, you defer to someone else. Why is Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus? Why not you Mr Vice President? For-example, Vice President Mike Pence is the one in charge of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus.

Mr Vice President, why is it that Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha are more powerful than you in government? Is it an ad hominem personal attack by your “enemies” or a reality that you have been sidelined?

Mr Vice President: Why Are You the Missing Leader During this Coronavirus Pandemic? Your boss, President Buhari, was late in addressing the country, and he offered no hope to Nigerian frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and others who are risking their lives to save others that the government will provide them all the necessary personal protective equipment and to increase their salaries. Similarly, your government offered no hope to Nigerians whose income will be affected as a result of staying at home order. You should be championing the stimulus package for all Nigerians to help them survive during this health and economic crisis. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Finally, on a separate note, please make sure that a commissioner in Kogi State, who was alleged to have raped and beat up a woman, is fully investigated without any covering up. Please make sure justice prevails in this case.

Your political party (APC) should not be harbouring rapists. https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/385808-woman-says-kogi-commissioner-raped-brutalised-her-over-online-post.html

http://saharareporters.com/2020/04/01/kogi-commissioner-abdulmumuni-danga-brutalises-lady-calling-him-out-facebook

Sincerely,

Ademola Bello