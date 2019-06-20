‘Miracle of Montpellier’: Cameroon qualifies for knockout at Women’s WC
Three Cameroon goals in a 2 – 1 victory. Three points in a tense match that went down to the wire. The winner of Cameroon vs. New Zealand was scored 11 seconds to the end of the game.
The lioness that led the indomitable feat being two-goal heroine Nchout Ajara, who also bagged the player of the match award for her performance.
An African representative makes it to the knockout stage of the tournament. Ajara’s 57th minute lead was cancelled by an own goal on the 80th minute by a Cameroonian defender.
Ajara will cap the day’s performance with a stoppage time strike that sends Cameroon through by virtue of superior goals over another African side, Nigeria.
Breakdown of Cameroon’s stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup
Games played: Three
Goals scored: Three (against Netherlands, New Zealand)
Goals conceded: Five
Points gained: Three
Match Scores: 0 – 1 vs. Canada, 1 – 3 vs. Netherlands, 2 – 1 vs. New Zealand
Goal scorers: Aboudi Onguene Gabri vs. Netherlands, Nchout Ajara (two) vs. New Zealand
