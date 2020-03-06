MI Abaga Leaves Chocolate City To Start His Own Record Label

Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI Abaga has announced that he will be leaving Chocolate City to start his own record label “Incredible Music”.

The 38-year-old took to his Instagram account on Friday, March 6, 2020, to share a video which he used to make the announcement.

In 2007, MI Abaga joined Chocolate City and in 2015, he assumed the role of CEO. Under the label, he released nine projects – five albums, three mixtapes and one playlist. In 2008, he released his critically acclaimed and impactful debut, ‘Talk About It’.

The announcement of MI Abaga’s exit from Chocolate City came hours after he dropped his 10th studio project titled “Judah EP”. The studio project is the first release under the new record label “Incredible Music”.

He wrote: “There is a lot of truth in my new EP the “Judah EP”. I had a dream that CBN would be the greatest group the world had ever seen.. it was on me. and today I announce my decision to finally let go and move on to something new! Thank you for your support and love for 13 years”

