Mexico 1970 in videos

Over the last four weeks, FIFA.com has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™. Having previously announced his retirement from international football, Pele returned to lift the Jules Rimet Cup with Brazil. The South Americans’ team was almost perfect, with players such as Clodoaldo, Gerson, Rivelino, Tostao, Jairzinho, Pele and Carlos Alberto.

You can immerse yourself in the showdown between the world's best teams in North America with our videos.

The Final

Brazil 4-1 Italy

Brazil sparkled in the Final at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, defeating Italy by a resounding 4-1 scoreline. Jairzinho became the only player to score a goal in every round of the tournament.

The best skills

Fancy footwork

In some ways, footballers are also artists who love to demonstrate their talent. From classic step-overs and nutmegs to perfect passes from the outside of a boot, with players like Pele, Rivelino and Jairzinho at their best, the fans at #Mexico70 were certainly treated to an incredible array of skill.

Top 10 saves

Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles

Mexico 1970 is remembered not just for its wonderful goals, but for its incredible saves too. From Gordon Banks to Felix, take a look back at some breathtaking shotstopping from #Mexico70.

Brazil 1970 – the best Seleção of all time?

Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto, Tostao, Rivelino and more… Just how good were the Seleção of 1970 compared to the 1958, 1982 and 1994 teams? The stars of the #Mexico70 generation give their verdict.

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter 50 years ago?

Social media in the “wild” 1970s

What would social media have looked like if it had existed during the 1970 World Cup? Take a look at how players, fans and official team accounts might have reacted to the action on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube with the #Mexico70 hashtag.

“Der Bomber” takes home the adidas Golden Boot

Gerd Muller scores ten goals for third-placed West Germany

They didn’t call him “Der Bomber” for nothing. Gerd Muller was the highest-scoring player at the tournament, helping the Germans to a third-place finish with ten goals. Take another look at all of his #Mexico70 strikes.