Menta Music endorses Mark Angel Comedy for winning the YouTube Streamy Awards 2019

Menta Music is delighted to congratulate and officially endorse Mark Angel Comedy, Winner International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa in the 9th Annual YouTube Streamy Awards 2019. Menta Music has been partnering with Mark Angel to manage and monetize his YouTube channel since early stage.

Mark Angel Comedy is the viral online comedy skits that feature characters like Uncle Mark, Emanuella, and Aunty Success amongst others, a brand that has huge fan Base within Nigeria and across the world started growing from the online space and now has over 5.3 million YouTube subscribers and over 1 billion YouTube Views.

Mark Angel Comedy has been very consistent in putting smiles on the faces of people around the world by releasing new comedy skits every Friday; they have not been only consistent in creating and releasing new comedy skits but also consistent in breaking new records; Mark Angel Comedy was awarded by Google for being the 1st YouTube channel in Nigeria to surpass 1 million subscribers, Mark Angel Comedy was & is the 1st YouTube channel in Nigeria to surpass 1 billion views, now they are they 1st Content Creator in Nigeria to win the YouTube Streamy Award.

The Streamy Awards 2019 was held in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California; the awards honor the best in online video and creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition.

‘Menta Music is delighted to endorse Mark Angel Comedy for winning the prestigious YouTube Streamy Awards; Mark Angel Comedy has been a hard working consistent brand partnering with Menta Music since early stage. Winning the Streamy Awards is not just a YouTube thing or a Nigerian thing, it covers all major video streaming platforms worldwide and content creators across the globe, this is a major recognition’ – Oladapo OJ Adewunmi (Menta Music Senior Representative).